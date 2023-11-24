Novak Djokovic Denied Massive PTPA Publicity Opportunity at Davis Cup 2023 Courtesy Defending Champions Canada Losing to Finland

Sep 6, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia wipes off with a towel in between games against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France (not pictured) on day nine of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Canada suffered a shock defeat against Finland recently in the Davis Cup 2023 Final 8. Harri Heliovaara and Otto Virtanen from Finland defeated the Canadian duo of Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil to advance to the semi-final. Pospisil has become a more popular figure in tennis after joining hands with Novak Djokovic to form the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil formed the PTPA around 3 years ago. This organization was formed to enhance player welfare in tennis and eventually, give players a huge say in decision-making of the game through unity, which the authorities will have to notice and act accordingly. Pospisil has been a close friend of Djokovic since years and both have also played against each other in men’s singles matches, with the Serb leading 6-0.

Vasek Pospisil won the Davis Cup with Canada last year. The Canadian has a career-high ranking of World No.4 in the doubles. The 33-year-old has made $7,145,734 throughout his career in prize money, which includes his earnings from both singles and doubles tournaments.

The Davis Cup 2023 was a potential opportunity for the duo to face each other again, but Canada’s shock elimination made it impossible. A singles or doubles match between Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil would have been a great promotional opportunity for the PTPA. The two founding members of the PTPA competing in the finals of the Davis Cup would have been a big statement towards the rest of the players and perhaps forced them to consider joining the organization.

It is a possibility that Djokovic and Pospisil could have met up on the sidelines of the Davis Cup 2023 in Malaga and done some PTPA work when not training. But now, Serbia will take on Italy in the Davis Cup 2023 semifinals and their hopes would depend largely on Novak Djokovic. The Serbian is also the only member of the PTPA still left in the Davis Cup.

Novak Djokovic looking for more players to join the PTPA

It’s been more than three years since Novak Djokovic, USA’s now-retired star John Isner and Vasek Pospisil announced they are separating from the ATP to create the PTPA. Many top players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray opposed this decision but the PTPA held firm. Now, many top stars like Hubert Hurkacz and Ons Jabeur are a part of the organization too.

Recently, Novak Djokovic suggested that the PTPA is just getting started and ‘it is not going anywhere’. The Serbian further urged the younger generation to join PTPA and bring about a change in tennis. Djokovic will have one eye on young starts still at the Davis Cup in an attempt to convince them to join the PTPA. Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur are still competing at the Davis Cup final. Novak Djokovic will be taking on Jannik Sinner again for the third time in the span of 2 weeks, while de Minaur is a potential opponent for either of them should Australia make the finals for the second year in a row.