Novak Djokovic Dodges Tricky Question on Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer Well After Interesting Statement

After winning his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, many have labelled Novak Djokovic the undisputed GOAT of tennis. He is representing Serbia in the ongoing Davis Cup, where a journalist asked him about his Big 3 counterparts. He cheekily answered that he does not miss Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic has always maintained a personal distance from the duo. He had previously stated that he could never be friends with either Federer or Nadal. Clarifying that he respected them and their game, he said friendship between rivals is impossible. These statements make it clear that the Big 3 were great opponents on the court, but Djokovic is not interested in making friends beyond that.

Tennis misses Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer: Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is currently in Valencia, Spain, for the Davis Cup group stage. During a press conference, a reporter asked him about Federer and Nadal. The Serb jokingly said he does not miss them. He then praised the duo, saying the sport misses the presence of its legends. He admired the legacy left behind by Nadal and Federer not only in tennis but in sports overall.

“I don’t miss them, but I’m sure tennis misses them. These two are legends of our sport. They left a very great legacy both in tennis and in sports in general.”

Speaking to the press in Nadal’s home country might have induced such a response from Djokovic. However, the World No.1 has always spoken highly of the Spaniard, calling him his biggest rival. When he announced his withdrawal from the French Open in 2023 and that 2024 would be his final season, Djokovic remarked it felt like a ‘part of him is leaving’ with Nadal. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was on Djokovic’s mind after the Cincinnati Open final. He compared his fellow Big 3 name to Carlos Alcaraz, saying he reminded him of facing Nadal in his prime.

Djokovic accepts ‘bad boy’ perception due to Nadal and Federer

Djokovic is no stranger to controversies. His anti-vaccination stance has seen him miss two Grand Slam events. Ever since he broke through, it has been perceived that Djokovic is less likeable and has fewer fans than Nadal and Federer. He talked about him being the ‘third person’ in an interview with John McEnroe. He admitted there was little space for a third player among the two greats. However, the World No.1 ultimately embraced the role for his mental peace, accepting being the ‘bad guy’ in tennis.

Djokovic won his first Grand Slam in 2008 and had to wait until 2011 to get his second. Only then did his era of domination start. Federer and Nadal had already won a combined 25 Grand Slam titles by then. Consequently, the Serb has been viewed as an interloper by fans and the media, leading to negativity towards him. This, though, does not seem to affect him as much. Djokovic has carried on relentlessly, winning titles without breaking a sweat. He has eclipsed Nadal and Federer with his 24 Grand Slam wins, giving his loyal fanbase ‘Nolefam’ much reason to cheer.