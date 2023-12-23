“Novak Djokovic Has All The Important Records!” – Rafael Nadal Targeted by Serb’s Fans on Social Media After ATP Praises Spaniard

Rafael Nadal is all set to return to competitive action after almost a year out. Videos of the Spaniard preparing for the upcoming season are going viral on social media. Many such as Richard Gasquet believe that Nadal is not far away from getting back to his best, as he plans for a return at the Brisbane International 2024 starting in 8 days time.

Advertisement

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is admired by his fans as well as fellow players. Recently, TennisTV posted on their social media handles about some of Nadal’s records that might never be broken. This post is in anticipation of the Spaniard’s return and it generated great buzz within the tennis community.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1KKHhJN2Jf/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

However, many Novak Djokovic fans were not pleased by this post on Instagram. The ‘Nolefam’ targeted the Spaniard with brutal comments in what turned into a battle between both sets of fans. A Djokovic fan demanded TennisTV to add some Djokovic stats too, while other claimed that Djokovic has all the ‘important’ records in tennis.

A certain fan took a shot at the TennisTV for finding ‘not so remarkable records for the Spaniard.’ Meanwhile, one Djokovic fan claimed that TennisTV are trying their best by ‘making up achievements’ to keep the GOAT debate going.

On the other hand, Rafael Nadal fans were thrilled to see some of the achievements of their favorite star. They are in awe of the Spaniard because these records are once-in-a-generation or perhaps, even a lifetime. Although, the tennis season is yet to begin, the fan rivalries have already began between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal enraged Novak Djokovic fans with Grand Slam comments

In an interview with Movistar+ in Spain, Rafael Nadal spoke about Novak Djokovic and Grand Slams a few months ago. The Spaniard admitted that he had no regrets over his Grand Slam tally and added that he has tried everything he could throughout his career, battling with injuries. The 37-year-old further added that Novak Djokovic would have been more disappointed had he not passed his tally of Grand Slam titles, upsetting the World No.1’s fanbase.

“I am not frustrated for a simple reason – within my possibilities, I have done everything to make things as good as possible. Yes, you can live frustrated with 22 Grand Slams, for example, Novak lives it in a more intense way. For him, it would have been a greater frustration not to achieve it. Perhaps that is why he achieved it.”

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic fans felt that Rafael Nadal commented rather ungraciously about the Serbian and was disrespectful towards him. Novak Djokovic has managed to keep the younger generation at bay and is still dominating men’s tennis. When asked about his opinion on Nadal’s comments, the Serbian said he disagreed with the Spaniard’s views, but refused to comment any further.