Novak Djokovic Explains How Roger Federer Was Responsible for Shanghai Masters Final Loss

Novak Djokovic of Serbia greets Roger Federer of Switzerland before the Men’s Singles Final on day fourteen of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic fell at the final hurdle of the 2024 Shanghai Masters, losing to world number one Jannik Sinner. Despite the contest ending in straight sets, the Serb put up a tough fight, especially in the first set. While there are many reasons behind Djokovic’s defeat, one of them could be Roger Federer’s presence in the stands.

Federer recently arrived in Shanghai for promotions with brands like Uniqlo and On. The Swiss maestro took some time out of his busy schedule to enjoy the first semifinal between Sinner and Tomas Machac, as well as the final between Djokovic and the world number one. He was joined by four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

After losing the game, Djokovic, in his post-match presentation, thanked the 20-time Grand Slam champion for gracing the occasion with his presence.

The Serb expressed that he wished the Swiss legend was on the court playing against him rather than sitting in the stands. However, the 37-year-old mentioned that Federer’s presence in the stands added to the pressure he felt during the final match.

“Also it’s nice to see Roger. We’re not used to seeing you on the stands. I wish you were on the court playing with us but it’s probably the first time that I’m playing in front of you, so I had an added pressure today, but it’s great, thanks for being here,” said Novak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv)

Fans on social media were delighted with this speech from Djokovic, as they expressed their admiration for the two.

Fans react as Djokovic gives a shoutout to Federer after Shanghai Masters final pic.twitter.com/aEAoF6GKUg — TennisWorld (@TennisWorl65157) October 13, 2024

Earlier, Federer and Djokovic had also met on the sidelines after the latter’s quarterfinal clash against Jakub Mensik.

Federer-Djokovic Meetup

The video broke the internet as the two tennis legends were seen cracking jokes and hugging each other, displaying their friendship for the public to see.

The highlight of their meeting was Federer jokingly calling the Serb ‘Old Man,’ despite being six years older than him. However, the Swiss maestro also praised the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s impressive performance.

Djokovic was in fine form in Shanghai and deservedly reached the final. The first set was a tightly fought contest, pushed to a tiebreaker where Sinner prevailed. Building on that momentum, the Italian dominated the second set to win the match 7-6, 6-3, claiming the title.

The Serb will be next seen in an exhibition event in Riyadh – 6 Kings Slam, alongside his greatest rival Rafael Nadal. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune will also be there.