Novak Djokovic Fans Cry Foul After ATP Snubs Him in Best Forehand Poll

Rishika Singh
Published

Olympics 2024 Ball Girl's Intense Look Towards Novak Djokovic Goes Viral, Leaves Tennis World in Splits

Novak Djokovic, Credit: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When you think of Novak Djokovic, it’s easy to focus on his legendary backhand or his unparalleled return game. But let’s not forget about his forehand — without a doubt is one of the most underrated weapons in tennis. Given Djokovic’s amazing backhand, his forehand often flies under the radar, overshadowed by his more popular shots.

The ATP recently threw some serious shade by leaving Djokovic out of their top forehands list. The list featured Carlos Alcaraz, Roger Federer, Del Potro and Rafael Nadal.

Fans were quick to voice their disappointment, making it clear that Djokovic’s forehand deserves a place among the elite.

The general consensus is that Djokovic’s contributions to the game deserve more recognition.

Novak Djokovic’s understated forehand: The ATP’s blind spot?

Now, let’s take a moment to understand what makes Djokovic’s forehand so effective. Whether it’s blasting winners down the line or effortlessly redirecting power shots, his forehand has consistently been a key asset in his arsenal.

Djokovic’s forehand, while not as flashy as Federer’s or as ferocious as Nadal’s, has delivered countless crucial points throughout his career.

It is a perfect blend of power, precision, and reliability — qualities that make it one of the most effective shots in tennis, even if it doesn’t always get the spotlight it deserves.

In hindsight, it’s clear that Djokovic’s forehand should have been included in the ATP’s list. It’s not just about flashiness; it’s about the impact it has on the game.

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad's adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game.

