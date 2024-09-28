Novak Djokovic Fans Cry Foul After ATP Snubs Him in Best Forehand Poll

When you think of Novak Djokovic, it’s easy to focus on his legendary backhand or his unparalleled return game. But let’s not forget about his forehand — without a doubt is one of the most underrated weapons in tennis. Given Djokovic’s amazing backhand, his forehand often flies under the radar, overshadowed by his more popular shots.

The ATP recently threw some serious shade by leaving Djokovic out of their top forehands list. The list featured Carlos Alcaraz, Roger Federer, Del Potro and Rafael Nadal.

Fans were quick to voice their disappointment, making it clear that Djokovic’s forehand deserves a place among the elite.

Fans noticed the BIGGEST name they missed out on pic.twitter.com/MhRbE4pCr0 — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 15, 2024

Even though he wasnt in the poll, fans have mentioned Novak having one of the best forehand shots in the game pic.twitter.com/sv97c8IKee — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 15, 2024

The general consensus is that Djokovic’s contributions to the game deserve more recognition.

Novak Djokovic’s understated forehand: The ATP’s blind spot?

Now, let’s take a moment to understand what makes Djokovic’s forehand so effective. Whether it’s blasting winners down the line or effortlessly redirecting power shots, his forehand has consistently been a key asset in his arsenal.

Djokovic’s forehand, while not as flashy as Federer’s or as ferocious as Nadal’s, has delivered countless crucial points throughout his career.

It is a perfect blend of power, precision, and reliability — qualities that make it one of the most effective shots in tennis, even if it doesn’t always get the spotlight it deserves.

In hindsight, it’s clear that Djokovic’s forehand should have been included in the ATP’s list. It’s not just about flashiness; it’s about the impact it has on the game.