Novak Djokovic Gets ‘GOAT’ Introduction on Court in Shanghai Like Serena Williams at US Open 2020

Novak Djokovic’s five-year hiatus at the Shanghai Masters is over. Following his last appearance in Shanghai in 2019, the Serb returned to a tournament where he had previously won the title four times. However, Djokovic could not have hoped for a better introduction than the one he received when he stepped onto the court for his opening-round contest.

While introducing the 24-time Grand Slam champion, the announcer in Shanghai referred to him as the ‘GOAT,’ making the crowd go wild. “From Serbia, the greatest of all time, Novak Djokovic,” said the Shanghai Masters announcer.

It is probably one of the very few times a tennis player has been announced with this title. It also stems from the fact that Nole is the most successful player at the tournament, having won the most number of titles with four.

In the past, Rafael Nadal had received a similar introduction at Roland Garros, which drew loud cheers from the crowd. Djokovic’s introduction in Shanghai is on par with it.

Tennis fans were understandably elated with Djokovic’s Shanghai Open introduction, as they quickly took to social media to have their say in this matter. Some fans were also hit with the US Open nostalgia when Serena Williams received a similar introduction.

Serena Williams’ ‘GOAT’ intro at 2022 US Open

During Serena Williams’ final Grand Slam in 2022, she received the ‘GOAT’ introduction in every round. The introduction was met with loud cheers from the spectators in the stands. It was meant to highlight the legacy she has left in the history of American tennis and women’s tennis in general.

Speaking about the cheers from the crowd at the 2022 US Open, Serena, in the post-match press conference of her round two clash, said, “I’m loving this crowd. Oh my goodness, it’s really fantastic. There’s still a little left in me. We’ll see.”

Roger Federer has always been one of China’s most popular tennis players, with fans idolizing the Swiss maestro passionately. However, the recent developments might indicate that Djokovic’s popularity has equally grown in China over the last few years.

Following Shanghai’s introduction of the GOAT, other tournaments may consider adopting the same approach for the Serbian player. Since the 24-time Grand Slam champion has achieved almost everything there is to do in the sport, other tournament presenters will likely follow in Shanghai Masters’ footsteps.