Novak Djokovic Leaves Fans in Splits With What He Said to Carlos Alcaraz in Spanish After Winning Olympics Gold

Novak Djokovic is in the spotlight again, this time not for his on-court brilliance but for his linguistic skills. It is believed he can speak and understand up to 11 languages, and he recently showed off this talent by speaking to a Spanish media outlet after his Olympic gold medal win against Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic, with his usual charm, talked about what he told Alcaraz after the match, saying he joked that he thanked Carlos for letting him win the gold. He added that the Spaniard is young and has plenty of chances to win many golds for Spain.

La rivalidad queda en la pista y los grandes saben reconocerse entre ellos. Novak Djokovic: “Le dije a Carlos al final del partido que muchas gracias por dejarme ganar el oro” “Él es joven. Puede ganar no uno, sino muchos oros para España”#ParisRTVE4A #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/V0HknYIIup — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) August 4, 2024



Fans loved it, flooding social media with praise for Djokovic’s multilingual abilities and his graciousness.

Djokovic’s never fails to impress, on or off court pic.twitter.com/1v4tUU6XND — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 5, 2024



This isn’t the first time Djokovic has impressed the world with more than just his tennis skills. He often gives his post-match interviews at Roland Garros in French.

Just recently at the United Cup post-match conference after Serbia beat China, Novak addressed his Chinese fan base in Mandarin. This came as a shock not just to the viewers but his teammates who had no idea he was fluent in Mandarin.

The interaction of Djokovic flaunting his linguistic skills quickly went viral with fans all over the world expressing their admiration for Djokovic’s ability to connect with people in their language.

Emotional Reactions Post-Match, Djokovic And Alcaraz in Tears

After the intense match, emotions ran high for both players. Novak Djokovic erupted in tears, overwhelmed with joy and relief at finally winning the Olympic gold. It was a deeply emotional moment for him, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz was visibly emotional as well, but his tears were more of disappointment. Despite the loss, Alcaraz’s performance was a testament to his potential and promise as one of tennis’s future stars.

The match showcased the best of both athletes: Djokovic’s resilience and strategic brilliance, and Alcaraz’s youthful energy and relentless drive. Fans were treated to a display of world-class tennis, where the respect between the two competitors was evident.

Despite the fierce competition, the genuine sportsmanship and mutual admiration shone through, reminding everyone why these athletes are revered not just for their skill, but for their character as well.