Novak Djokovic Leaves Nick Kyrgios in Splits After Dedicating First Set in Australian Open Quarterfinal to Him: WATCH

Trust Novak Djokovic to switch on to his joker mode at his own will. The 10-time champion won the first set, 7-6 in a tie-breaker against Taylor Fritz in the Australian Open 2024 quarter-final on Tuesday morning ET. Once he won the set, Djokovic blew a flying kiss to Nick Kyrgios, who was commentating on the match for Eurosport in a bunker on the sidelines of the Rod Laver Arena.

Nick Kyrgios took it sportingly and rather had the laugh of his life, showing the ‘bromance’ he has with Novak Djokovic. The video featuring the duo’s banter went viral on social media too in no time –

Earlier in the match as well, Novak Djokovic made a funny expression and gesture to Nick Kyrgios’ bunker, which was noticed by fans in the arena. Djokovic and Kyrgios have given fans golden moments at the Australian Open 2024, which began with the former launching Kyrgios’ new podcast, Good Trouble. Kyrgios has been relentless in his support for Djokovic, calling him the greatest of all-time in the sport and the favorite to win his 11th Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic being heckled by the crowd during one of his matches, did not sit well with Nick Kyrgios. Kyrgios fired back at his own crowd from commentary and offered Djokovic to come down to the arena on the court to wrestle with and bash up the fan who was annoying him.

Djokovic and Kyrgios now almost message each other everyday and share funny memes. Their banter has delighted many fans and here is one other example –

At the time of writing this report, Novak Djokovic did win that first set but his serve was broken in the very first game of the second set by Taylor Fritz. Fans in Australia can watch the Djokovic vs Fritz live streaming on 9Now and in the United States, the match is live on Tennis Channel and ESPN+, ESPN 2.