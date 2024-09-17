Novak Djokovic Sends Fans in a Frenzy After Announcing Decision to Join TikTok

Novak Djokovic has officially joined the TikTok world, and as expected, fans are going wild. The tennis GOAT posted his first video recently, and it didn’t take long for the comments and likes to come flooding in. Known for his playful personality and knack for making people laugh online, Djokovic’s social media game has always been on point.

The former World No.1 has his own way of connecting with fans despite many claiming that he is not as liked as his ex-rivals such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Since joining TikTok, Djokovic has already gained a solid number of followers, and it’s only a matter of time before those numbers skyrocket. He’s no stranger to viral moments—just look at his Instagram following, which has hit an impressive 15.5 million. In fact, even his wife Jelena Djokovic has more than 1 million followers on social media.

Fans have been quick to react, with comments flooding in about how they’ve been waiting for this moment and how Djokovic never fails to entertain.

With his fun personality, mixed with those legendary tennis skills, it’s easy to see why people can’t get enough of his social media content. Whether he’s dancing, cracking jokes, or giving fans an inside look into his life on and off the court, Djokovic has nailed that perfect combo of being relatable and entertaining.

Djokovic has mastered the art of using the Instagram story to put in short reels about events in his life, with his most recent one being where he was singing a Bulgarian song and that got approval from Grigor Dimitrov as well in response.

The Serb’s TikTok debut is just the latest example of why he’s not only a tennis icon but also a social media sensation. Looks like Djokovic is just getting started on TikTok, and fans can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.