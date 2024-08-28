mobile app bar

How Novak Djokovic’s Wife, Jelena Djokovic Made Her Own Identity with Nearly 1 Million Followers

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Executive Director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation Jelena Ristic and Founding Chairman of the Novak Djokovic Foundation Novak Djokovic attend The Novak Djokovic Foundation New York Dinner at Capitale on September 10, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Jelena Djokovic, the wife of tennis legend Novak Djokovic, has become a star in her own right, amassing close to 1 million followers across her social media accounts—around 824k on Instagram and 170k on Twitter.

But her popularity isn’t just because she’s married to Novak. Jelena has crafted her own identity online, blending personal and professional life in a relatable and inspiring way.

On her social media, Jelena shares a mix of family moments, her thoughts on life, and her work with the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which focuses on early childhood education.

To help kids achieve their goals, the foundation trains and empowers educators, assists parents, and establishes self-sustaining schools by collaborating with local authorities and adopting a collaborative strategy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovicndf)

Some of her most popular posts include sweet messages cheering on Novak during his matches, candid family photos, and motivational quotes. Her genuine and down-to-earth approach has won her a loyal following, making her one of the most beloved tennis spouses out there.


Jelena has raised awareness and support for the Novak Djokovic Foundation, helping it grow and reach even more people. While Jelena’s philanthropic work with the foundation has become a significant part of her public persona, her journey to this influential role began long before her relationship with Novak.

Born in Serbia, Jelena prioritized her education and profession before going public. She graduated from Milan’s Bocconi University with a degree in business management and held positions in HR and finance.

Currently, she owns the “Novak 1” restaurant in Belgrade and continues to be actively involved with the Novak Djokovic Foundation, striving to ensure its success and have a good influence despite her hectic schedule.

In addition to advocating for her husband, Jelena has established her name and brand. She has also demonstrated that she is more than simply a tennis spouse.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these