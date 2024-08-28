How Novak Djokovic’s Wife, Jelena Djokovic Made Her Own Identity with Nearly 1 Million Followers

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Executive Director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation Jelena Ristic and Founding Chairman of the Novak Djokovic Foundation Novak Djokovic attend The Novak Djokovic Foundation New York Dinner at Capitale on September 10, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Jelena Djokovic, the wife of tennis legend Novak Djokovic, has become a star in her own right, amassing close to 1 million followers across her social media accounts—around 824k on Instagram and 170k on Twitter.

But her popularity isn’t just because she’s married to Novak. Jelena has crafted her own identity online, blending personal and professional life in a relatable and inspiring way.

On her social media, Jelena shares a mix of family moments, her thoughts on life, and her work with the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which focuses on early childhood education.

To help kids achieve their goals, the foundation trains and empowers educators, assists parents, and establishes self-sustaining schools by collaborating with local authorities and adopting a collaborative strategy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovicndf)

Some of her most popular posts include sweet messages cheering on Novak during his matches, candid family photos, and motivational quotes. Her genuine and down-to-earth approach has won her a loyal following, making her one of the most beloved tennis spouses out there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis Serbia (@tennis.serbia)



Jelena has raised awareness and support for the Novak Djokovic Foundation, helping it grow and reach even more people. While Jelena’s philanthropic work with the foundation has become a significant part of her public persona, her journey to this influential role began long before her relationship with Novak.

Born in Serbia, Jelena prioritized her education and profession before going public. She graduated from Milan’s Bocconi University with a degree in business management and held positions in HR and finance.

Currently, she owns the “Novak 1” restaurant in Belgrade and continues to be actively involved with the Novak Djokovic Foundation, striving to ensure its success and have a good influence despite her hectic schedule.

In addition to advocating for her husband, Jelena has established her name and brand. She has also demonstrated that she is more than simply a tennis spouse.