Novak Djokovic Names Non-Tennis Superstar He Would Have Never Beaten Had He Played The Sport

An epic encounter between arguably two of the greatest athletes of all time was recently revealed by Novak Djokovic. The tennis star shared a hilarious story about bumping into Lionel Messi at a restaurant in New York City back in 2023 in an interview with YopLFrii. During their chat, Messi, ever the curious competitor, asked Djokovic for some tennis tips.
“The truth is that I’m lucky he’s not a tennis player. Otherwise, I wouldn’t win any titles. He’s the best soccer player of all time. I love watching him.”
Messi’s witty response—saying he’s lucky Soccer is played with feet, not hands— left Djokovic both impressed and amused.
He didn’t hold back his admiration, calling Messi the greatest soccer player of all time. Joking that if Messi had chosen tennis, there might not be any titles left for the rest of the players.
Novak Djokovic, with his 24 Grand Slam wins and Lionel Messi, with 8 Ballon d’Ors, both athletes remain at the peak of their sports. Rightfully so, the numbers speak for themselves.
This playful back-and-forth highlights the mutual respect between these two icons. Djokovic’s reaction shows just how much he values Messi’s achievements. While Messi’s curiosity about tennis gives us a peek into his love for all sports.
This little interaction offers fans a rare, light-hearted glimpse into the lives of these two legends. Reminding us that even at the top, there’s room for jokes, mutual respect, and admiration across sports.