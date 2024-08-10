Novak Djokovic Names Non-Tennis Superstar He Would Have Never Beaten Had He Played The Sport

An epic encounter between arguably two of the greatest athletes of all time was recently revealed by Novak Djokovic. The tennis star shared a hilarious story about bumping into Lionel Messi at a restaurant in New York City back in 2023 in an interview with YopLFrii. During their chat, Messi, ever the curious competitor, asked Djokovic for some tennis tips. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MESSI • BARCELONA | PRIME (@messi_prime_x)

But Djokovic, always quick with a joke, turned him down, saying:

“Please, Messi, don’t ask me for it. You dominated football and now you want to dominate tennis? No, no, play football. When I retire, you can play tennis.