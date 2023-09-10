Novak Djokovic “Not in the Same ‘Class’ as Federer and Nadal”: Nick Kyrgios & Fans Debate Serbian Mocking Ben Shelton

Sep 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after match point against Ben Shelton of the United States (not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic defeated Ben Shelton in straight sets to reach yet another US Open final. The game, described as a battle of generations, attracted huge interest as the American youngster faced Djokovic, 16 years his senior. Djokovic won the match with comfortable ease and even imitated Shelton’s phone call celebration on court. This has unsurprisingly kicked off a debate amongst tennis fans.

Advertisement

Ben Shilton had taken the tournament by storm reaching his first ever Grand Slam semi-final in process. The American did an iconic celebration after each match imitating a phone call after beating his opponent. Novak Djokovic did the same celebration after defeating Shelton and that received a mixed reaction from the crowd. Some fans’ thought it was in bad taste to mock a 20 year old while others thought Shelton deserved it for his demeanor.

Novak Djokovic imitates Ben Shelton

Novak Djokovic was leading by two sets to nil and looked set to cruise to another straight sets victory before Ben Shilton hit an astounding forehand winner to the crowd’s delight. The American cuffed his hand to his ears asking the crowd for more noise as he broke Djokovic’s serve for the first time.

Advertisement

Djokovic, who relishes crowds against him, broke back straight away before defeating the American in a tie-break. The Serbian imitated Shelton’s celebration right in front of him before greeting the American at the net in what was a cold handshake.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter/status/1699279976070336601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Djokovic imitating Shelton’s celebration got a mixed reaction from fans on social media. Tennis superstar, Nick Kyrgios, thought it was a cold response from the Serbian and Shelton deserved it for his antics. A lot of fans’ on social media agreed with him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheTennisLetter/status/1700267210592444904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NickKyrgios/status/1700317822952645028?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/joedevon/status/1700322678614425693?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SantosCardonaPR/status/1700323753987653904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Pashak1436/status/1700329056255029337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cryptoken_board/status/1700444962234503259?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TennisTips20/status/1700318108718899552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While some people agreed with Kyrgios’s sentiments, other though it was too disrespectful towards a young man like Shelton. A few tennis fans’ compared Djokovic’s antics to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both known for their class on and off court.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LJPG_23/status/1700319710326444458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShamiAshley/status/1700327757715017780?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LiquidatorPod/status/1700318076762280351?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Nadal_istheGOAT/status/1700327810307338348?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdityaVikhram/status/1700370967992979596?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BangorRed1981/status/1700499199106658326?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Novak Djokovic was asked about the same at his post match conference and the Serbian said it was just a celebration. The world number 1 said that he did not mean to offend anyone.

Novak Djokovic addresses the celebration controversy

Speaking to the media after his semi-final victory, the Serbian was asked about his celebration and what caused him to imitate Shelton after beating him. Djokovic was quick to play down any menace in the celebrations and praised Shelton for the tournament that he had. The Serbian further said that he loved Shelton’s celebration and decided to copy it.

“I just love Ben’s celebration (smiling). I thought it was very original, and I copied him. I stole his celebration (smiling).”

Novak Djokovic has cruised to another final and is one step closer to win a record 24th Grand Slam title. The Serbian will face world number 3, Daniil Medvedev, in the showpiece event at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open title.