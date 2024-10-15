Novak Djokovic ‘Rational’ in a World Encouraging Many to Be Irrational: Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick has often been criticized for having anti-Novak Djokovic opinions due to previous statements and their past on-court rivalry. With some fans frequently raising this concern, the former American player has made several efforts to change his image. In one such recent attempt, Roddick took to his podcast to analyze Djokovic’s recent remarks at the Shanghai Masters and showed his support for the Serb.

While conversing with the guest of his latest episode, Jon Wertheim, Roddick confessed that Novak’s acceptance of his career eventually facing decline is a rational take. He lauded the Serb for not living in denial and speaking openly about his season.

“I was struck by his press conference afterward when someone asked about the negative results. I thought his take was completely rational. In a world where we kind of train ourselves and especially the great ones, almost train yourself to be a master of being irrational,” said Roddick.

Wertheim also agreed with Roddick’s opinion. He lauded Djokovic for being consistently gracious in his defeats and always crediting the opponent and his team for the win. He mentioned that Djokovic hasn’t received enough credit for still reaching the final of an ATP 1000 tournament against the world’s number one player at the age of 37.

Roddick also highlighted that Djokovic’s “worst-performing season” would be a career year for “most of us.” The former US Open winner isn’t wrong. Besides winning the Paris Olympics gold, Djokovic reached the finals of Wimbledon and the Shanghai Masters this season. While it might be subpar by Djokovic’s usual high standards, it certainly isn’t for most players.

Novak’s ‘rational’ take on his declining performance

Compared to his past accomplishments, the current year still ranks among Novak’s worst seasons. The Serb accepted that it was meant to happen, as he cannot keep on winning Grand Slams forever.

“It was going to come at some point where, you know, I wouldn’t win Slams and maintain that highest level for so many years in a row. And that’s okay,” said Djokovic after losing the Shanghai Masters final to Jannik Sinner.

One thing is clear – Djokovic has gained Roddick’s support. Aside from recent tensions, it’s well known that the two players had a beef back in 2008 at the US Open when Roddick took a dig at Novak for his injuries.

However, Roddick has always claimed that they sorted out their issues the same night and have ‘been fine ever since.’ Perhaps this latest show of support will finally put an end to any lingering doubts among tennis fans.