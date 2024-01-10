Novak Djokovic Reveals Biggest Difference Between Him and Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal With Intriguing Answer on the Legacy He Wishes to Have in Tennis

Mar 14, 2013; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Roger Federer (SUI) shake hands after their quarter final match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Nadal won 6-4, 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports and Sep 5, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after match point against Taylor Fritz of the United States (not pictured) on day nine of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is arguably the most successful men’s player of all-time. The Serbian has created numerous records and has dominated men’s tennis for more than a decade. However, the 36 year-old wants to leave a different legacy behind after his retirement. The Serbian has worked hard for the welfare of his fellow players, with the formation of The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

Advertisement

In the past, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have admitted that they want to be remembered as good people more than good tennis players. Both Nadal and Federer are widely loved all over the world for their contribution to tennis and the role models that they have been for millions due to their work ethic and personalities. However, they have been criticised often for not doing enough for their colleagues on the ATP Tour who are not as successful or financially well-off as them. This also includes many questioning how they have bettered tennis beyond their skills on court.

While discussing the legacy he wants to leave behind, Djokovic mentioned that he wants to be remembered as a player who helped his fellow colleagues. The Serbian wants to improve the livelihood of his fellow tennis players and is working towards it with the PTPA.

Advertisement

“I would like to be remembered as someone who used his platform and his status and influence as a top player to help improve the sport and the livelihood of fellow tennis players. That is something that really drives me, that’s one of my great wishes.”

While Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal want to be remembered just as good people, Djokovic wants to work towards the welfare of his fellow stars. The Serbian has worked hard throughout his career to establish a good relationship with his fellow players. Djokovic has mentioned in the past that he wants to work for the players outside the top 100, who cannot afford an easy life. Although, he has no immediate plans to retire, Novak Djokovic is leaving behind a great legacy.

Novak Djokovic working for fellow players with the PTPA

Novak Djokovic founded The Professional Tennis Players Association with the help of Vasek Pospisil in 2020. The decision received a big backlash co-incidentally, with Federer and Nadal opposing it. However, 3 years down the line, the PTPA is still going strong and solving player problems.

Novak Djokovic has admitted in the past that he wants more tennis players to join the PTPA. The Serbian has said that he wants to improve the sport and make life easier for the players. Novak Djokovic served as the president of the ATP Players Council for over 5 years. However, he decided to form PTPA after witnessing the ‘internal politics’ of the ATP.

The PTPA is stronger than ever. It has been focusing on player issues, like travel expenses and different payment structures for example. The organization has hired 12 people working full-time along with President Ahmed Nassar. Nassar has served as the President of the NFL Players Association, in the past. WTA star Ons Jabeur recently joined PTPA and admitted that she is impressed with the organization’s work so far.