Novak Djokovic Reveals Secret Behind Speaking Fluent Spanish After Special Message for Rafael Nadal

With a wide range of skills that extend far beyond the tennis world, Novak Djokovic is a man of many talents. Apart from his near-perfect impersonations of fellow players, the tennis legend is also multilingual. In addition to Serbian, English, French, Italian, and German, the 37-year-old is well-versed in Spanish. This was evident recently when he paid tribute to his arch-nemesis, Rafael Nadal.

With the Spaniard having announced that he would be retiring from tennis after next month’s Davis Cup Finals, wishes poured in from all corners of the world. After Rafa and Novak faced each other one last time at the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, the Serb was asked about the Spaniard’s retirement during the post-match interviews.

Moreover, Novak was requested by the publication AS to speak in Spanish, a language he is well aware of. The 24-time Grand Slam champion graciously obliged. He praised Rafa for inspiring people worldwide and mentioned that he will remember their last game forever, as it was “very special.”

“I have a lot of respect for him and for his entire career, family and team. Everything he has done is impressive. He has inspired many people with his career, his character and his talent. On and off the court. I have had the greatest rivalry of my career with Rafa. Today has been very special. I will surely remember it for many, many years,” said Novak in Spanish.

A major reason for Novak’s proficiency in the language is the presence of former Spanish tennis player Carlos Gomez-Herrera on his team. Other than assisting Novak with his coaching, Gomez-Herrera has been helping him with language lessons. The Serb acknowledged practicing Spanish with him, stating in the press conference, “I am practicing a little more with him, yes.”

Another reason for Djokovic’s love for learning languages is the nature of tennis, which takes him to many countries.

Novak Djokovic’s love for languages

During a press conference at the 2024 Wimbledon, Nole was questioned about the motivation behind his desire to learn multiple languages. Djokovic revealed that his love for learning different languages dates back to the time when he was a child.

“I have loved learning languages since I was a child. I soon realized that if I wanted to pursue tennis, it would be very beneficial to speak several languages because it is a sport that requires constant travel around the world,” Djokovic explained.

And he put that to good use, paying one of the best tributes to Nadal in his native language. Novak and Rafa’s rivalry is in the history books now. They will be forever remembered for pushing each other to the limit and bringing out their best on the court. Despite their fierce on-court rivalry, the mutual respect they share off the court is cherished by fans around the world.