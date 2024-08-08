Novak Djokovic Sees Impressive 2.5% Rise in Instagram Followers After Olympic Win

Novak Djokovic’s Instagram has been on fire ever since his Olympic gold medal win, showing just how influential the Serbian star truly is. Not only did Djokovic cross the 15 million follower milestone, but he also saw a huge spike in followers, with 350,000 new fans joining his fanbase.

New data reveals that Novak Djokovic’s has gained an impressive 364,547 Instagram followers after his incredible win against Carlos Alcaraz to secure the Olympic gold medal in Paris on Sunday, 4 August. — Tennis Connected (@TennisConnected) August 7, 2024



That’s nearly a 2.5% increase in a very short time, which debunks the common myth that Djokovic isn’t popular or well-liked. This surge proves that Djokovic is not just a tennis legend but a global icon who commands attention both on and off the court.

One of the key reasons behind the Serb’s massive following is how active he is on social media, particularly on Instagram. His stories are a hub of activity. Recently, Djokovic congratulated Qinwen Zheng on her win at the Olympics. He often uploads social media stories praising other athletes for their achievement, sometimes even when they are his opponents.

This makes his profile more dynamic and relatable, engaging fans from different sporting backgrounds. Whether he’s shouting out fellow athletes, sharing motivational quotes, or giving behind-the-scenes glimpses into his life, Djokovic knows how to keep his audience hooked and entertained.

Djokovic Surpasses Federer in The Most-Liked Tennis Post in History

Another highlight of Djokovic’s Instagram success is his Olympics post, which has become the most-liked tennis-related post in Instagram history.

The post even crossed Federer’s Laver Cup farewell post in terms of likes and engagement. Given how much Federer is adored by the entire world, you can assume the amount of likes his last match pictures must’ve received.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

Djokovic’s long-awaited gold medal win at the Olympics managed to surpass that. The sheer number of likes on this post cements his status as the most important man in tennis today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

In a world where social media influence matters as much as on-court success, Djokovic is proving that he’s at the top of the game in every sense. His recent triumph and social media attention set the stage for how big of a personality he continues to be in the sport.