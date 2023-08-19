Novak Djokovic Set to Equal Rafael Nadal’s All-Time Masters Record With Cincinnati Win Over Taylor Fritz

May 31, 2022; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the net with Novak Djokovic (SRB) after their match on day 10 of the French Open at Stade Roland-Garros. Nadal won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4). Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open to reach the 75th Masters semi-final of his storied career. Rafael Nadal holds the record with 76 semi-final appearances in ATP Masters level tournaments, the most since 1990 when the Masters format was introduced. Djokovic is closing in on the Spaniard’s record after he dispatched Fritz 6-0, 6-4.

With two more Masters events left in 2023, Djokovic will look to break the record before the season ends. With the Shanghai and Paris Masters scheduled in October, the Serbian has a realistic chance of achieving the feat soon. He participated in only two Masters tournaments this year before Cincinnati, otherwise, he may already have broken the record.

Novak Djokovic looking to completely dominate Masters records

Djokovic has raced to the semi-finals without breaking much of a sweat at the Cincinnati Open. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina handed him a walkover in his first match, after which the World No.2 breezed through Gael Monfils and Fritz. Alexander Zverev awaits him next in a blockbuster clash.

The ATP Masters record books are no stranger to Djokovic. He already holds the record for most Masters titles won, winning 38, and for the most Masters finals reached, making it to 56 finals. He remains the only men’s singles player to complete the Career Golden Masters i.e., win all nine ATP Masters tournaments at least once. The Serbian’s done it twice.

Unsurprisingly, almost all notable Masters records are topped by the Big 3. Nadal, with 36 titles, is second in the list of most wins while Roger Federer is third with 26. The order remains the same in the list for most final appearances, with Nadal and Federer making it to 53 and 50 finals, respectively. The Swiss has never won the Monte Carlo and Rome Masters, while the Spaniard lacks the Miami and Paris Masters.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is only two titles away from a triple Career Golden Masters. The Monte Carlo and the Cincinnati events are the only two Masters he has not won at least thrice. He is two wins away from winning the latter, so this astounding record is not at all improbable, further cementing his domination at the ATP Masters.

Will Djokovic surpass Nadal in 2023?

Djokovic has a golden chance on his hands to break the record for appearing in the most ATP Masters semi-finals before the year ends. The Shanghai Masters is scheduled for early October and the Paris Masters for a couple of weeks after that. The Shanghai event is returning after three years, and the Serb will look to return with a bang.

With Nadal not coming back before 2024, his tally of 76 semi-finals is not going to increase for now. Djokovic can step up and become the record-holder before the Spaniard returns to the court.

Djokovic has an impeccable record at the pending Masters tournaments in 2023, both of which are hardcourt. The 23-time Grand Slam winner has won the Shanghai title four times and the Paris title a whopping six times. History on his side, the Serb will look to go deep and get his tally up to 77 semi-finals. An exciting race is on the cards between the two legends.