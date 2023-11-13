Novak Djokovic Set To Shatter World No. 1 Stat But Roger Federer Still Reigns Supreme in Unbeatable Record as Top Ranked Player

Novak Djokovic is set to hit the incredible milestone of 400 weeks as World No.1 on November 20. Already leading second-placed Roger Federer by a sizeable margin, he is set to further expand the gap after cementing the 2023 Year-End No.1 position. However, the Swiss legend has one certain feat that the Serb will likely be unable to ever eclipse. Federer spent a whopping 237 consecutive weeks atop the ATP Rankings and no one, not even Djokovic, comes close.

In his 399th week as World No.1, Djokovic defeated Holger Rune in the opening match of the 2023 ATP Finals. This ensured he would finish 2023 as the Year-End No.1, adding more time to his stay at the summit. Come November 20, Novak Djokovic will rewrite history by becoming the only man ever to stay 400 weeks as World No.1. He is guaranteed that spot until at least January 8, which would take his tally to 406 weeks. That is almost 100 weeks more than Federer, who is second with 310 weeks as the best-ranked player.

However, during his prime, Roger Federer set an unbelievable record of 237 consecutive weeks as World No.1. From February 2, 2004, to August 17, 2008, nobody could displace the Swiss icon from the top of the table. Jimmy Connors comes in at a distant second with 160 consecutive weeks. Djokovic’s best streak was a 122-week run as numero uno from July 7, 2014, to November 7, 2016. Given the circumstances, Federer’s record is not in any real danger.

Already 36, it would realistically to too much to expect Djokovic to challenge Federer’s mind-boggling steak. The former may have had a great 2023 season despite his waning years, but it is practically not possible for him to hold that level for four more years, till he is 40.

Even with a Grand Slam-laden campaign, he exchanged the World No.1 spot multiple times with Carlos Alcaraz. With more talented contenders rising, and as his years advance, Djokovic is in no position to challenge Federer’s astounding 237 weeks on the trot atop the ATP Rankings.

Novak Djokovic will be hunting for Roger Federer’s records in the ATP Finals

Roger Federer’s record for longest unbroken streak as World No.1 is one feat Novak Djokovic cannot lay his hands on. However, there is one major record where the latter will aim to pull clear of the former. Both legends have won the ATP Finals six times apiece, the most by anyone. Djokovic has a golden opportunity to lift his seventh and break away as the sole record-holder for most Finals titles The 24-time Grand Slam winner will fancy his chances of lifting the championship and owning the record for most ATP Finals triumphs.

Djokovic could also surpass Roger Federer in a couple of other ATP Finals records before he hangs up his boots. The retired icon holds the record for most appearances in the year-end competition, playing 17 editions. Djokovic has featured in 16 so far and he surely could eclipse Federer, given the form he is displaying.

The Serb has also made it to the final eight times in the tournament, with a ninth on the cards this year. Federer also holds the record for most final appearances in the ATP Finals, reaching the summit clash 10 times. The 20-time Majors winner won 59 fixtures in the season-end championships, more than anybody else.

Djokovic is second, and his victory over Rune is his 47th. This is another achievable, albeit slightly tougher, ATP Finals record of Federer within touching distance of the World No.1. If he maintains his form for the next couple of years, Djokovic could usurp Federer as the most dominant player in the history of the ATP Finals.