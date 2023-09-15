Roger Federer’s Surprisingly Poor Majors Record Against Novak Djokovic Already Matched by Carlos Alcaraz & Daniil Medvedev

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, two of the famed Big 3 of tennis, faced off 17 times in Grand Slam tournaments. The latter leads the head-to-head 11-6. And while Federer trails Djokovic significantly in their record, there is a certain Grand Slam stat to Federer’s name which he would have wanted to better during his playing days. Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev have already matched the Swiss legend and could even go beyond him.

For most of the 21st century, the Big 3 were regular features in the final four of any Grand Slam. Multiple finals during these years consisted of two of the three playing against each other. Federer and Djokovic squared in five Grand Slam finals, with the latter again leading the head-to-head.

Roger Federer’s poor stat against Novak Djokovic at Majors

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have crossed paths 17 times in Grand Slams, with the Serb winning 11. They first met at a Majors in the 2007 Australian Open where Federer won in straight sets. This Round of 16 clash was also the only time they faced off in a GS match that wasn’t a final or semi-final. The US Open saw this fixture six times, more than any other Slam, as the duo split the record 3-3. Federer’s last win in this match-up was at the 2012 Wimbledon.

Djokovic dominates the head-to-head even more in the Grand Slam finals. In five final clashes with Federer, he has triumphed four times. The Swiss has defeated Djokovic only once in a Grand Slam final, the 2007 US Open. Thereafter, Djokovic defeated Federer in three Wimbledon finals (2014, 2015, 2019) and one US Open final (2015). The 20-time Majors winner will rue not improving on this poor record before hanging up his boots.

Now, Alcaraz and Medvedev have already matched Federer’s tally of Grand Slam finals wins against his Big 3 counterpart. The Russian downed Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final to pour water on his Calendar Slam ambitions.

The Spaniard defeated him in the Wimbledon final this year, yet another year where the Serb ended up with three Majors titles. Both Alcaraz and Medvedev have the time and talent to eclipse Federer’s record and beat Djokovic in another Grand Slam final.

Nadal has the upper hand over Djokovic

Federer was unable to stop Novak Djokovic from parading all over him in Grand Slams, especially finals. Very few players have a successful head-to-head with the fresh US Open champion, but there was one who dominated him in the GS head-to-head. Rafael Nadal faced him in 18 Majors matches, winning 11.

A very similar record to that of Federer-Djokovic, only this time, it is the latter on the receiving end. Their first-ever match was at the 2006 French Open quarter-finals, which Nadal won as Djokovic retired midway. The Spaniard then never loosened his grip on the fixture.

In Grand Slam finals, Nadal has a very slight edge, leading 5-4. From the 2010 US Open to the 2012 French Open, the pair faced off in five finals, with Djokovic winning three. Nadal bounced back to claim three of their next four Grand Slam final clashes, including their last, the 2020 Roland Garros. As Nadal readies for a comeback at the 2024 Australian Open, the two icons may just clash in one more final and it will interesting to see which way the record swings.