Is Novak Djokovic Tarnishing His Legacy? World No.1’s Appearance at Sponsor Event on Sidelines of Miami Open Angers Fans

Novak Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the Miami Open earlier last week via social media. The Serbian stated that he wants to manage his professional life and private life at this stage of his career. However, pictures of Novak Djokovic enjoying on a beach in Miami soon surfaced on the internet. Now, Djokovic was spotted enjoying his night with Grigor Dimitrov at the Soho Beach in Miami.

Tennis fans on social media are now questioning Djokovic’s decision to withdraw from Miami and are disappointed with the Serbian. Many believe that Djokovic should have competed in Miami, while others believed that the Serbian is losing interest in tennis. The comments under the Djokovic-Dimitrov picture mostly contain fans questioning Novak Djokovic.

An Instagram account named ‘justin.s.l’ questioned why Djokovic is not playing at the Miami Open despite staying in Miami. He commented “why is he in miami but not playing” under the post and that comment generated a lot of interest.

Another user ‘annadelbosque’ questioned weather Djokovic will compete next year and felt that the Serbian is nearing his retirement. In a strongly phrased comments she wrote that Djokovic could retire if he wins the Olympics gold medal in 2024. Her comment under the post was “It seems that Novak is enjoying now more these kind of events then competing. Well… he has well deserved it. Just I have a feeling he might not want to keep on tour beyond this year. Especially if he wins the Olympic Gold.”

While Djokovic was spotted enjoying his time-off with fellow Lacoste athlete Grigor Dimitrov, fans were building theories about the Serbian’s future. With the clay season around the corner, Djokovic will hope to get back to his best and dominate on court.

Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov come together as Lacoste brand continues to grow

Grigor Dimitrov joined the Lacoste brand in 2023 after ending his contract with Nike. The Bulgarian star debuted it in new brand during the French Open 2023, where he impressed with his performances. Along with Dimitrov, Russian star Daniil Medvedev is a Lacoste athlete as well. However, both are often overshadowed by Novak Djokovic, who is arguably the face of Lacoste globally at least from the world of tennis.

Novak Djokovic has been with Lacoste since 2017 and the World No.1 has helped take the brand to the next level. In 2021, Djokovic signed a new long term deal with the sporting giants worth $10 million USD per annum which will ensure he will stay with them till the end of his career. Novak Djokovic has been the best player in the world since 2017 and achieved various records in tennis. Hence, this Lacoste deal has been a successful one for both the company and the Serbian star.