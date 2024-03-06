Who is Playing at Indian Wells 2024? All You Need to Know About ATP 1000 Event

The list of players playing in the Indian Wells 2024, in the ascending order of their seeds are as follows: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Hubert Hurkacz, Casper Ruud and Alex de Minaur to round out the top 10. Although the tournament will begin from March 6, these top players are mostly playing their matches from March 8.

Amongst Americans, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe will lead the fight on home soil even as they all have tricky draws. In fact, Taylor Fritz, the 2022 champion, could play the man he beat in that year’s final to win the title, Rafael Nadal in a potential Round of 16 clash.

Doha Open 2024 champion Karen Khachanov and Dubai Open 2024 winner Ugo Humbert are also amongst names answering the who is playing at Indian Wells 2024 question. They will surely be the dark horses going into the tournament. But no one can count out the veterans Grigor Dimitrov and Adrian Mannarino. Another player who could draw a lot of interest and might be quietly confident is Stefanos Tsitsipas, after he lost his position in the top 10 recently.

There are other 64 unseeded players in the tournament and the biggest name amongst that is Rafael Nadal, who will be using his protected ranking to take on another player coming in the same way in the tournament, Milos Raonic. Another interesting participant in the tournament via the PR method is another Canadian, Denis Shapovalov. One of the biggest wildcard entries at the Indian Wells 2024 is Fabio Fognini of Italy.

From the UK, Cam Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper are all set to play and are capable of pulling off an upset on their day.

Other players who are unseeded but are set to light up the Indian Wells 2024 are Gael Monfils and Arthur Fils of France, Lorenzo Sonego , Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray, David Goffin, Chris Eubanks, Borna Coric and Matteo Arnaldi.

Here are some more details on the Indian Wells 2024 tournament –

What is the Indian Wells 2024 prize money?

The prize money for the Indian Wells 2024 is $8,995,555. This is the same amount for the WTA event, as it is for the ATP event. The winner gets $1,100,000, the runner-up will get $585,000, the semi-finalists will get $325,000, the quarter-finalists will get $185,000, the fourth-round player will get $101,000, the third-round player will get $59,100, the second-round player will get $42,000, the first-round player will get $30,500.

Where to watch Indian Wells 2024 live?

The Indian Wells 2024 will be live on the Tennis Channel in the USA. In the UK, it will be live on Sky Sports.

Who has won the most Indian Wells titles?

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic jointly hold the record for the most Indian Wells titles won. They both won 5 each.

Who is the defending champion at Indian Wells?

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion of Indian Wells. He defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

How much are the Indian Wells ticket prices?

The Indian Wells ticket prices start at $43 for the first-round matches. It reaches $100 for the fourth-round matches. For the final match, depending on the location of the seat, the prices range from $228 to $6617.