Diego Schwartzman vs Daniel Galan Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of Buenos Aires Open 2024

The Argentina Open in Buenos Aires is attracting a lot of interest. Now, in the first round, Argentina star Diego Schwartzman is set to face Daniel Galan at the Court Guillermo Vilas at 4.00 pm local time (12.50 pm ET on Tuesday, February 13). This will be the second-ever Diego Schwartzman vs Daniel Galan match, with Schwartzman winning the first one.

Diego Schwartzman is one of Argentina’s favorite sons. The 31-year-old is loved by the Argentine tennis fans, who will flock in to watch him in huge numbers. However, Schwartzman has struggled so far this season.

The Argentine superstar is yet to win a competitive match and has suffered two defeats. The 31-year-old failed to qualify for the main draw at the Australian Open. Later, he lost in the first round at the Cordoba Open. Now, the Argentine will look to impress in his home tournament by winning the Diego Schwartzman vs Daniel Galan clash.

On the other hand, his opponent, Daniel Galan has won two rounds of qualifiers to enter the main draw. The Columbian won two matches to set up a first round Diego Schwartzman vs Daniel Galan match. Galan even won his first round clash at the Australian Open against Jason Kubler but lost to Sebastian Baez.

While Galan is in-form going into the match, Schwartzman is still looking for his first win of the season. With a buoyant home crowd behind him, Schwartzman will look to get the win but it won’t be easy. As per The SportsRush prediction, the Diego Schwartzman vs Daniel Galan prediction is in favor of Schwartzman. According to Pokerstars, Schwartzman will start as a slight favorite, with his odds set at 1.80, compared to Galan’s 1.91.

The live streaming of the match will be available of Challenger TV. The weather prediction is clear skies with temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius.