There are several luxury hotels located within 2 miles of the Indian Wells Masters, California. Some of the top Indian Wells hotels such as Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage, and the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa are the more popular ones with players and fans with deep pockets residing for the duration of the 1000-level ATP and WTA event.

While Rafael Nadal has been apparently the only player to reside in Larry Ellison’s private estate (owner of the Indian Wells), Nick Kyrgios popularised the Miramonte by staying at the five-star hotel in 2022. Let’s take a look at some important details related to the other hotels as well in terms of where do tennis players stay at Indian Wells Masters and where fans can get a glimpse of them or meet them in person –

Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa

What is Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa’s rating?

As per Google, Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa is rated quite highly, having received 4.5 out of 5 stars. However, on Tripadvisor, the luxury hotel’s rating is only 4/5. Finally, according to Booking.com, the hotel has been rated 8.2/10 based on more than 280 reviews.

What are the prices of the rooms at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa?

According to Google, prices of the room during the week of the Indian Wells Masters can cost $1,000+ per night.

What are the facilities provided at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa?

The Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa possesses five dining outlets, a 36-hole golf course, gaming rooms, swimming pools, a fitness center, and a spa.

How far is the Indian Wells Masters from Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa?

According to Google Maps, the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa is located only 1.9 miles away from the Indian Wells Masters. While it is expected to be a 30-40 minute long walk, the travel time via a car is only 5 minutes.

What is the cost of a taxi ride from the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa to the Indian Wells Masters?

The cost of an Uber X for the journey between the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa to the Indian Wells Masters should not be more than $11. Fans can avail luxury rides by paying around $30 for an Uber Black.

Address: 44400 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells, CA 92210.

Contact: +1 760-773-4444

The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage

What is the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage’s rating?

As per Google, the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage is rated quite highly, having received 4.6 out of 5 stars. While the luxury hotel’s rating is 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor, according to Booking.com, the hotel has been rated 8.7/10 based on more than 162 reviews.

What are the prices of the rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage?

According to Google, prices of the room during the week of the Indian Wells Masters can cost $1,400+ per night.

What are the facilities provided at the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage?

The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage has multiple club lounges, cocktail bars, and dining areas. Other than that, customers can enjoy the gaming room, fitness center, Spa, and swimming pool.

How far is the Indian Wells Masters from the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage?

According to Google Maps, the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage is located 10.9 miles away from the Indian Wells Masters. By traveling via a car, the journey should be a comfortable 16-minute drive.

What is the cost of a taxi ride from the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage to the Indian Wells Masters?

The cost of an Uber X for the journey between the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage to the Indian Wells Masters should not be more than $25. Fans can avail luxury rides by paying around $85 for an Uber Black.

Address: 68900 Frank Sinatra Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, United States

Contact: +1 760-321-8282

Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa

What is Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa’s rating?

As per Google, the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa has received 4.3 out of 5 stars. While the luxury hotel’s rating is 4/5 on Tripadvisor, according to Booking.com, the hotel has received slightly poor ratings of 7.3/10 based on more than 130 reviews.

What are the prices of the rooms at the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa?

According to Google, prices of the room during the week of the Indian Wells Masters can cost $700+ per night.

What are the facilities provided at the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa?

There are ample facilities provided by the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa. Apart from a 24-hour fitness center, customers can also use the pools & spa service and golf in the surrounding Greater Palm Springs Valley.

How far is the Indian Wells Masters from the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa?

According to Google Maps, the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa is located 1.6 miles away from the Indian Wells Masters. By traveling via a car, the journey should only take about 3 minutes. However, a walk can take as long as 30+ minutes.

What is the cost of a taxi ride from the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa to the Indian Wells Masters?

The cost of an Uber X for the journey between the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa to the Indian Wells Masters should not be more than $10. Fans can avail luxury rides by paying around $25 for an Uber Black.

Address: 45000 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells, CA 92210

Contact: +1 442-305-4500