Novak Djokovic Sports $26,500 Hublot Big Bang MECA-10 While Winning First-Ever Olympics Gold

According to many, Novak Djokovic has finally managed to “complete tennis” by winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. After becoming one of only five other players to complete the Golden Slam, Djokovic celebrated by donning a Hublot watch during the medal ceremony.

With the form Carlos Alcaraz has been in lately, the Spaniard was the favorite to win gold in Paris. However, Novak Djokovic had other plans, and in a grueling contest that lasted almost 3 hours, the 24-time Grand Slam winner prevailed victorious 7-6, 7-6.

The 37-year-old was the talk of social media following the historic achievement. Amongst all the congratulatory posts, his outfit from the medal ceremony also received some attention. In fact, fans couldn’t stop raving about the watch that the Serb chose to wear for the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSANE LUXURY (@insaneluxurylife)

Nole was seen wearing a Hublot Big Bang MECA-10. Features of the $26,500 timepiece include a 10-day power reserve, a high-tech 45mm ceramic bezel & case, a matte blue skeleton dial, and an anti-reflective sapphire.

The Big Bang MECA-10 is significantly different than the Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic that Djoko wore during the 2023 season.

What watch did Djokovic wear in 2023?

During a major part of the 2023 season, Novak Djokovic would often make it to the headlines for the bright yellow watch seen on his wrist. It seemed as though the Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic was a lucky charm for him, as Djoko wore this 44mm watch during his wins at the Cincinnati Masters 2023 and the US Open 2023.

Features of this $29,600 watch include a three-day power reserve, a self-winding chronograph, and a matte yellow dial with a sapphire crystal.

With the US Open series beginning soon, Nole would like to replicate the success that he witnessed last year. Hence, being the superstitious athlete he is, we could see Novak switching the Big Bang MECA-10 for the Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic for the next few weeks.