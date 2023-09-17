Novak Djokovic US Open 2023 vs Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup 2022: Whose Hublot Watch Was More Expensive?

Novak Djokovic won the US Open 2023 for his all-time record 24th Grand Slam title. Apart from his supporters, it was a delight for his sponsors. One of them is Hublot, the Swiss luxury watchmaker as Djokovic wore one of their high-end, yellow colour watches while lifting the trophy. Hublot is also the sponsor for 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and PSG superstar, Kylian Mbappe.

The brand seems to have played its cards right with perfect timing by signing up two of the biggest names in football and tennis currently. With Mbappe and Djokovic both having an incredible run, their watches seem to have generated more interest, especially when the stakes are at their highest.

Novak Djokovic impressed with a Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic watch at US Open 2023

The Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic seems to be a lucky charm for Novak Djokovic. Djokovic won the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open titles with it to regain his World No.1 ranking as well. The watch was released in 2021, around the time he signed his first deal with the company.

Novak Djokovic’s watch is backed by the Unico HUB1280 manufacture movement and held with a 42 mm ceramic case. Interestingly, its numbers are in Arabic while the rest of the features are also in shining yellow. It has a power reserve of up to 3 days and even its straps are yellow.

Like his previous Hublot watches, Novak Djokovic has worn this too for high performance apart from just showing off an accessory. The Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic is worth $28,280 currently. It boasts of a sapphire crystal as well, which is extremely auspicious in many cultures.

When it was launched, Hublot said that it is a limited edition watch as only 250 pieces were available worldwide. The Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic might still be available in select outlets across the globe as well as the resale market.

Kylian Mbappe wore Hublot Spirit of Big Bang ‘King Gold’ at FIFA World Cup 2022

Nearly 10 months earlier, Kylian Mbappe beat the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to be the highest goal-scorer at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The most watched sporting event in the world and Mbappe being in that kind of form for France, was perfect for Hublot. It would be fair to say that Mbappe’s tastes in watches are a lot more luxurious than Djokovic’s.

Kylian Mbappe opted to go for the 42 mm Hublot Spirit of Big Bang ‘King Gold’ 642.OX.0180.RX edition watch. It consists of a sapphire dial, a satin-finished and polished 18k king gold case as well as a a skeletonized chronograph movement. The bezel also has 6H-shaped titanium screws. It is also 100 metre waterproof and has a battery reserve upto 50 hours.

The retail price of the watch is $43,644 currently as per Watches of Mayfair. That rate is likely to be much higher if bought from official channels depending on the country’s taxes and other charges of purchase.