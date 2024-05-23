Novak Djokovic Superfan Fan Lambasts Roland Garros For Once Again Favoring Rafael Nadal

The online tennis community knows how Pavvy G has attained a superfan status when it comes to Novak Djokovic. He has repeatedly defended his idol regardless of any criticism or bias from tennis authorities. He also doesn’t hesitate to call out famous institutions for their alleged favoritism towards Rafael Nadal and has recently lambasted the Roland-Garros for the same.

Pavvy G took to his X and shared a small clip from last year. The clip by Roland Garros pays a beautiful tribute to Rafael Nadal on his birthday i.e. 3rd June. Celebrating their favorite star, one who won the championship 14 times, Roland Garros had also written a beautiful caption,

“We can’t wait to celebrate your next birthday together.”

Feliz cumpleaños Rafa We can’t wait to celebrate your next birthday together #RolandGarros @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/Hsprefu9tk — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2023

Now, as it so happens, Novak Djokovic’s birthday is on 22nd June, which just passed by. The occasion was not missed by his die-hard fan Pavvy G. He celebrated Djokovic’s birthday in a quintessential fan’s style, sharing videos online of the star cutting his cake on the tennis court.

Still, that was not enough as Pavvy G took a swipe at Roland Garros for celebrating Rafael Nadal’s birthday last year, something they might repeat on June 3, but deliberately not wishing Djokovic the same. This was especially insulting to him, given that Djokovic is the defending champion.

Pavvy G wrote, “So @rolandgarros we’re the ONLY major event on social media not to do any sort of Birthday tribute to Djokovic yesterday. They didn’t even wish their defending champion a happy birthday. But I guess maybe they just don’t do that for any player…..oh.”

So @rolandgarros we’re the ONLY major event on social media not to do any sort of Birthday tribute to Djokovic yesterday. They didn’t even wish their defending champion a happy birthday. But I guess maybe they just don’t do that for any player…..oh. https://t.co/r10EZFPhum — Pavvy G (@pavyg) May 23, 2024

In classic Pavvy G style, he didn’t hesitate to oust another major tennis championship for their prejudice once again.

Personally, Novak Djokovic didn’t express any displeasure or discontent about not being felicitated by Roland-Garros. Instead, he celebrated his birthday after the match against Yannick Hanfmann.

Novak Djokovic has always celebrated his birthday in style

After losing to Alejandro Tabilo in the Italian Open Round of 32, Novak Djokovic immediately shifted his attention to the Geneva Open. Yesterday, on the day of his birthday, Djokovic was playing his Round of 16 match against Yannick Hanfmann, which he won with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-3.

There was also a cake given to him while he was still on the court. It was a chocolate cake, with several dark chocolate pieces and 5 tall sticks adorning the confectionary. In a gesture of humility, Djokovic asked the ball boys, the ball girls, and the security guard on the court to take a piece each.

That was definitely a unique birthday celebration. I’ve received so much love from all of you and sealed it with a W. Love for me, win for you! See you again tomorrow. Same office, older guy . #ATPGVA pic.twitter.com/WdQDxtrF0a — Ramesh (@HugarAaru) May 22, 2024

This wasn’t the first time he celebrated his birthday mid-tournament. Two years ago, Djokovic marked his 35th birthday celebrations at the French Open. At the time, the tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, and other organizers gifted him a cake and a birthday present. Ironically, it is the same tournament that’s being accused of snubbing his birthday this year.

Either way, Novak Djokovic has just turned 37 and he marches on in search of further glory.