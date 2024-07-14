Novak Djokovic Makes Fun of TV Presenter Annabel Croft for Calling Carlos Alcaraz ‘Hot’

Novak Djokovic might’ve had a subpar performance on the court. However, the Serb didn’t disappoint during his post-match on-court interview. Putting his wittiness and quirkiness on full display, Djokovic had the perfect response to the on-court interviewer accidentally calling Carlos Alcaraz “hot”.

Annabel Croft, the interviewer, began by asking Djokovic about his opponent’s performance. While doing so, she called Alcaraz hot while perhaps wanting to mean that he was in red-hot form and was on fire on the day. But the crowd embarrassed Croft by erupting in laughter and that amused the 7-time Wimbledon champion as well.

“Novak, you came up against a hot, talented opponent like Alcaraz (crowd laughs). What do you have to say? I meant he was on fire. Can you just share with us, your thoughts on the finals,” Croft said.

Novak Djokovic couldn’t help but troll Croft. He further put the spotlight on her for the moment by hilariously agreeing with the statement.

“That’s what I was about to say. He was definitely very hot today,” Djokovic joked.

To add to the humor, Alcaraz too had quite a laugh on what Djokovic said. But then, the Serb continued:

“Obviously, not the result I wanted. Especially the first few sets… The level of tennis wasn’t up to par from my side. Credit to Carlos. He had it all today. I saved the 3 match points… I extended the match a bit. But he was an absolutely deserved winner today. Huge congratulations.”

Tennis enthusiasts found this particular interaction hysterical. Within a few minutes after the question, fans flooded social media, reacting to the statement made by the BBC presenter.

While the former WTA star must’ve been slightly embarrassed after a slip-up, she did manage to lighten the mood for Djokovic. Just for a brief moment, it almost seemed as though the 24-time Grand Slam champion forgot about the 2-6, 2-6, 6-7 loss.