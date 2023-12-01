“The Novak of Today is Better” – Patrick Mouratoglou Explains Why Novak Djokovic is Better Now Than in 2015

Sep 13, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after beating Roger Federer of Switzerland in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

On the most recent episode of the Eye of the Coach series, Patrick Mouratoglou declared Novak Djokovic the undebatable GOAT of tennis. He added that the Serb is a better player now than in 2015 because of his impeccable fitness and increased experience. The French coach said Djokovic’s 2023 season was one of the best in his career.

Djokovic had a wonderful run in the recently concluded season. He reached the finals of all four Grand Slams, winning all except Wimbledon. This put him atop the all-time Majors winners list. He also bagged two ATP Masters titles and the ATP Finals. He dominated a field of much younger players, even at 36, and finished as the Year-End No.1. Mouratoglou compared this campaign to the World No.1’s 2015 one.

Eight years ago, Djokovic had one of the best tennis seasons of all time, winning 11 titles, including three Majors. However, in the latest Eye of the Coach episode, Mouratoglou opined that the current version of the Serb is a better player. He said he has gained confidence and experience, which has increased the level of his gameplay.

“It’s interesting to think if the Novak of 2023 is a better player than the Novak of 2015. I think the Novak of today is better. His game evolved, his confidence evolved, he’s played so many more matches. He has even more height when looking at his game, looking at his opponent.”

Serena Williams’ former coach said Djokovic’s fitness level in 2023 is the same as it was eight years ago. Had it dropped, the 2015 version would have been the better Novak, said Mouratoglou. However, given he is just as quick, flexible, and fit but more experienced and confident, he is a better player now at 36.

“He didn’t drop physically. If he had dropped physically, then probably the Novak of 2015 would have been a better player than the Novak of 2023. But his fitness level I think is the same. He’s as fast, he’s as flexible, he’s as balanced when he hits his shots, he’s as resistant. So, he’s a better player today, yes.”

The incredible season Novak Djokovic had in 2015

Like in 2023, Novak Djokovic made it to all four Grand Slam finals in 2015. He missed out on the French Open, falling to Stan Wawrinka in the summit clash. He had created a golden opportunity for himself by knocking out the ‘King of Clay’, Rafael Nadal, in the quarter-finals. However, he was unable to capitalise on it and fumbled arguably his best shot at a Calendar Slam.

Regardless, Djokovic’s 2015 season would go on to be a record-breaking campaign with unprecedented success. Having already secured the Australian Open, he defeated Roger Federer in the finals of the Wimbledon and the US Open. This was the second time after 2011 that Djokovic won three Grand Slams in one season. He would repeat the feat in 2021 and 2023.

However, what sets the 2015 season apart is how invincible Djokovic was. He lifted a whopping six ATP Masters titles, a record for most ATP 1000 Masters won in a calendar year. He reached the finals of all the Masters tournaments he participated in, winning all but the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters. The Serb skipped the Madrid Masters and finished the season with an insane 39-2 record in 1000-level events.

Overall, he featured in 16 tournaments, making it to 15 finals and winning 11, including the ATP Finals. His 93% win percentage in 2015 (82-6 W/L) remains his best-ever for a single season. Djokovic was in such great form that year, he even reached the men’s doubles semi-finals in the Canadian Open alongside Janko Tipsarevic.