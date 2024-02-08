Novak Djokovic vs Erling Haaland: Who Made More Money At the Age of 23?

As the two superstars make headlines after an unexpected crossover, here is a Novak Djokovic vs Erling Haaland financial comparison, as to who earned more at the latter’s current age, 23. The Manchester City striker recently named the World No.1 as his ‘sporting hero’ from a sport other than soccer.

Djokovic turned 23 in 2010 when he was far from the record-shattering player fans know today. The 2008 Australian Open title, his only Grand Slam till then, was his biggest achievement yet. In 2010, he won two ATP 500 titles and reached the US Open final. Overall, he earned $4,278,856 as prize money in singles and doubles combined the year he turned 23. The Serb’ sponsors’ list included Sergio Tacchini, Head, Fitline, and Telekom Srbija. As per Forbes, he minted $10 million in 2010, counting endorsements, prize money, and other fees. This was the seventh-highest among tennis players.

Novak Djokovic has come a long way since then. Now 36, he is the all-time leader in the tennis prize money list, taking home $181,599,018. His brand portfolio has expanded substantially. Now, it also includes Hublot, ANZ bank, Jacob’s Creek, Raiffeisen Bank International and more, in addition to a mega deal with Lacoste. This has boosted his current net worth to reportedly over $240 million.

With this figure, he wins the Novak Djokovic vs Erling Haaland current net worth battle by a mile. The Norwegian’s estimated net worth is a modest $40 million (Celebrity Net Worth).

Haaland, though, is one of the highest-paid soccer players. He joined English club Manchester City in 2022 on a bumper contract that reportedly (as per Goal) pays him around £900,oo0 a week (over $1.1 million USD). This comes out to an annual wage of about £35 million (over $44 million USD), an amount he will pocket for the 2023-24 season at the age of 23. His contract also has many goalscoring bonuses which he is expected to achieve with his red-hot form.

Haaland has sponsorship deals in place with Nike, Dior, EA Sports, Red Bull, Samsung, TAG Heuer, and many other big brands. As per Forbes, he brings in $12 million USD from his endorsements alone. Overall, he is estimated to have earned over $52-56 million USD at his current age of 23.

Hence, Erling Haaland is a clear winner when financially comparing Novak Djokovic vs Erling Haaland at the age of 23. The former, though, is now 36 and a lot wealthier than the young soccer star. However, with such humongous contracts, Haaland could surpass his sporting hero by the time he is 36. Fans will hope to see the two athletes interact again as Djokovic’s response to Haaland on X (formerly Twitter) sent them into a tizzy.