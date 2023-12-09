Novak Djokovic Net Worth: How Much Did the World No.1’s Earnings Rise in 2023 From All His Income Streams?

Novak Djokovic capped off yet another trophy-laden Slam season in 2023. He won three Grand Slams this year and made headlines after winning a record-extending 24th Majors at the 2023 US Open. One of the most recognisable faces across all sports, he is an extremely valuable athlete. The Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to have gone past a whopping $240 million (as per multiple sources, which was a number quoted after his Wimbledon 2023 final appearance).

Having dominated tennis for much of the past decade, Djokovic shows no signs of slowing down. As the Serb continues to win tournaments, the on-court earnings will not stop. His legacy transcends tennis, and so does his brand value. His huge stable of endorsements contributes to his net worth and will likely only go up.

Djokovic collected three Grand Slams this year, stumbling only in the 2023 Wimbledon final. He also won the Cincinnati Open, minting $10,581,665 as prize money in 2023 alone. Throughout his career, he has 24 Majors and 40 ATP Masters titles, leading the pack in both metrics. His career prize money, from when he turned pro in 2003, is a whopping $180.64 million combined for singles and doubles, as per the ATP website.

This makes him the highest prize money earner in tennis, comfortably clear of second-placed Rafael Nadal. His on-court earnings will only increase. With Djokovic having won the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals this year as well after a historic US Open title, he added an impressive $5.35 million to his prize money earnings and essentially his net worth too. This is because staying in Monte Carlo means that he won’t have to pay in direct taxes as such. Come 2024, he will once again challenge for all Grand Slams.

Overall, the Novak Djokovic net worth could hit or even go past the $250 million at the Australian Open 2024, even if numbers are taken from Celebrity Net Worth. It is because Djokovic not only stands to win more prize money from the tournament but will also be launching a new, healthy sports drink there. By then, he would also have earned another $1-2 million for playing in exhibition matches in Saudi Arabia later in December 2023.

So in addition to his whopping on-court riches, he makes a ton off of it. His huge endorsement stable is backed by an impressive investment portfolio. Most of Djokovic’s business is handled by the Family Sport, a company set up and run by his immediate family members. After the World No.1’s initial rise up the rankings, he launched the Novak Cafe & Restaurant, managed by Family Sport. The company, primarily managed by Novak’s father Srdjan and uncle Goran, has since extended into real estate, management of sports and entertainment events, and sports apparel. The company also owns and operates the ATP 250 Serbia Open tournament.

Djokovic also launched a line of nutritional food products, called Djokolife in 2015 and has 80% stake in biotech firm QuantBioRes. He was declared the highest-earning active tennis player for 2023 by Forbes, earning above $30 million in the last financial year. He is set to earn big bucks as long as he is an active player. Even after hanging up his boots, his long list of brand endorsements will keep the money flowing. It is likely that in 2024, Djokovic could even go past his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal who also has a similar net worth.

Novak Djokovic net worth exists largely because of brand endorsements

Djokovic has become the face of Lacoste, his apparel sponsors. Before the French company, he was associated with Uniqlo, Adidas, and Sergio Tacchini. Lacoste have a deal until 2025 with him at a reported $9.4 million per year. Djokovic’s shoes are sponsored by Asics while Head looks after his equipment needs. He is managed by IMG Worldwide.

Multiple brands have signed Djokovic to endorse their products over the course of his two-decade-long career. One of his first endorsements was Serbian telecommunications company Telekom Srbija. He then went on to strike deals with multiple global brands. Luxury watch brand Hublot is one of the 24-time Grand Slam winner’s primary sponsors. He also has partnerships with printing company Lemero and travel company NetJets, like many professional athletes.

His domination in the Australian Open has also seen him attract two big sponsors from Down Under, ANZ bank and winemakers Jacob’s Creek. His other tie-ups include Raiffeisen Bank International and Ultimate Software Group. Clearly, Djokovic is one of the most bankable athletes with a big bouquet of endorsements. These off-court earnings combined with his on-court prize money have boosted his net worth to great heights.