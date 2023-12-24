“Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Five-Set Thriller”, “Jannik × Carlitos Slam Final”: Fans Express Their Christmas Wishes for 2024 Season

The 2024 season is just a few days away, and fans on X (formerly Twitter) have revealed their desires for the upcoming year. A popular account on X asked what Christmas wish fans want for the 2024 tennis season. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz featured prominently.

Advertisement

Only a few days separate Christmas and the start of the new tennis season. The mixed-team United Cup will officially kickstart the 2024 tour on December 28. In true Yuletide spirit, a famous fan page with over 33,000 followers asked tennis fans what they would ask for from Santa Claus for the upcoming tennis year.

With Nadal set to return to the court after nearly a year out, many wished for him to have a successful comeback. They hoped for the Spaniard to win major titles on his return, including the French Open. A couple of fans cheekily said they wished to have tickets to the Roland Garros to see Rafael Nadal win it. Another said they want to see him take on Djokovic in a five-set encounter.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Paolo3017/status/1738633424724693104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Ppeanut5/status/1738598305322373398?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kitcalledkat/status/1738627687663743143?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LiquidOcelot94/status/1738708703547727893?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/G0ATdal22/status/1738612200397221955?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BoomMannu/status/1738603440232911180?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhenPigsFly/status/1738718096662163813?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DoodleHollie/status/1738615331197788173?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan wished for Nadal to win the Olympic men’s doubles gold with Alcaraz. This pairing has been the talk of the town since a long time and both players have also expressed their readiness to make it happen.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cite_drole/status/1738600826174664837?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Djokovic, who recently disclosed that he is targeting all four Slams and the Olympic gold next year, was mentioned in many wishes. Most hoped that he fulfils his Golden Slam dream.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shabarikailash/status/1738603611029155957?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FreddieQue96120/status/1738781890507596215?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/isaavg1/status/1738638053806116934?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PhantomChargerV/status/1738630211825225739?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Andy_nole_goat/status/1738619860865696240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Many fans also wished for Sinner to bag his first Grand Slam. The Italian scaled new heights in 2024, winning his first ATP 1000 title. One user wanted to see him take on Alcaraz in a Majors final.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChiaraMino4/status/1738706844149801029?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CFabbi_Studio/status/1738639382624542748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lucaesinner/status/1738653714699653337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sjnnerismo/status/1738679790775812370?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Tennissima72/status/1738696511704146141?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Rosario32524119/status/1738676237369839910?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and young stars look to rule 2024, fans remember other legends

Rafael Nadal returns to tennis in 2024 and Novak Djokovic seeks to continue his domination. This does not mean fans have forgotten other legendary players. They expressed a lot of love for two other legends of the sport, Andy Murray and Roger Federer. Users wanted the former to bow out on a high with a great year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClaudiAMbr68/status/1738661461105201184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/paulmcc10/status/1738620424722788512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/b3agz/status/1738622799713874184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/brooksybradshaw/status/1738662094055018948?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

They also wistfully asked for the Swiss legend to make a comeback.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Doug_Sammak/status/1738615145956335617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fedballtennis/status/1738597649127706665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/piccrocc/status/1738712850560856484?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ih3da/status/1738600152686862764?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/meiermartina22/status/1738599321728131539?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While a section of fans seemed to be hanging on to the yesteryear legends, many wished for great seasons for the young stars. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, despite being very young, are already widely loved by audiences.

Many potential superstars have arrived before, but none of them captured fans’ minds like these two. Backed by the hopes of hordes of followers, both will hope to have a great 2024. Alcaraz will look to regain the form he lost after Wimbledon. Sinner, meanwhile, will hope to continue his ascent and bag his first Grand Slam.