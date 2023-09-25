When Roger Federer Announced Himself to North America by Pushing Andre Agassi to 5 Sets at US Open 2004

Roger Federer has been the most successful player at the US Open in the last two decades. He won five consecutive titles from 2004 to 2008 to achieve that feat, an Open Era tournament record. With his first win in 2004, the Swiss became the first non-American to take home $1 million as prize money from the US Open. En route to his title triumph, a 23-year-old Federer beat the legendary Andre Agassi in front of the latter’s home crowd to announce himself to the United States and the North American continent, overall.

Facing off in the quarter-finals, the Swiss beat Agassi in five sets over two days. The match was an apt symbolism to signify the change of guard in tennis. Agassi, who would retire in two years, pegged Federer to have a bright future in the game. The American would lose to Federer in the final of the 2005 US Open, fulfilling his prediction.

Federer proves his mettle on American hard courts for the first time

Federer first grabbed headlines when he won the 2003 Wimbledon title. He won it again the following year, which led to him being termed the ‘King of Grass’. The US Open was missing from his trophy cabinet and he had never made it past the fourth round in New York City. The Swiss was the first seed but came into the event after a couple of poor showings at the Olympics and the Cincinnati Open. He exited the Cincinnati event in the first round and had never made it past the second round. Overall, he had quite a disappointing record on hard courts on American soil.

Roger Federer sauntered through the first three rounds of the 2004 US Open and got a walkover in the fourth. Agassi posed the toughest test for the World No.1 in the quarter-finals, and the match that ensued was befitting of a clash between two titans. Weather interruptions meant the match was played over two days. Federer led two sets to one when the play was called off. Agassi adapted well to the heavy winds the next day to take it to the fifth set. But the Swiss maestro bounced back to win 6-3, 2-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the last four.

Federer used his big serving prowess to close out the final game, slamming 16 aces in the match as compared to Agassi’s four. The American was revitalized after the break and had the crowd on his side, but could not carry over his momentum into the final set. Receiving at 4-3 in the final set, Federer rallied to break Agassi before serving him out in the final game of the set.

Roger Federer net worth and prize money earnings

Federer was the first non-American to win a million-dollar paycheck from the US Open. He went on to win the tournament for five consecutive years, taking home huge prize purses each time. Overall, the Swiss legend earned $131 million in prize money before bidding the sport adieu.

Perennial rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the only players with higher career prize money, unseating Federer from the top after a few years. However, the 20-time Grand Slam winner’s overall earnings during his playing career, including endorsements and brand deals, dwarves that of his rivals. He made $1.1 billion as an active player, more than twice what Nadal and Djokovic have individually made so far.

From the US Open alone, Federer has garnered over $13 million in prize money. This comes on the back of five title wins, which were worth over $7 million alone, and two runner-up finishes. Taking all into account, Federer’s net worth stands at about $550 million.