“WTA Should Reinstate Ranking”: Simona Halep’s Former Coach Sympathizes With Returning Player After Wrongful Ban

As Simona Halep battles a doping ban, her former coach, Darren Cahill, voiced his support for another WTA player previously banned for the same reason. British athlete Tara Moore was punished over a year ago but those allegations have now been cleared. The Aussie coach appealed to the WTA to restore her ranking.

Moore was slapped with a ban in May 2022 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Now declared innocent after a long battle, she shared a sentimental message on X (formerly Twitter). Among the many troubles she faced, she also mentioned losing her rankings. Moore was at a career-best World No.77 in doubles when hit with the penalty but is now unranked.

Cahill, currently coaching Jannik Sinner, addressed her post and pleaded to the WTA to reinstate her original rankings. He said it could take Moore around two years to get back to where she was before the ban. He said tennis players are forced to start from scratch after 12 months. Hence, he implored the WTA to restore Moore’s rank or at least provide her with a provisional/protected ranking.

Fans also shared their opinions on Moore’s message and Cahill’s appeal. They agreed with Cahill and also urged the Brit player to file a lawsuit.

More fans echoed Cahill’s words and supported Moore.

Why and How Was WTA player Tara Moore Banned Wrongfully?

Tara Moore was suspended in May 2022 after testing positive for the anabolic steroid boldenone and nandrolone metabolites at Copa Colsanitas in Colombia. She had reached the doubles final at the WTA 250 event in April, losing the final. At the time of her punishment, she was the highest-ranked WTA doubles player from Britain.

Throughout her ordeal, Moore maintained her innocence, claiming she never intentionally consumed any steroids or performance-enhancing drugs. 19 months since her ban, an independent panel overturned the penalty and declared her not guilty.

The investigation report stated contaminated meat was the source of the banned drugs in her bloodstream and she bore no fault for unknowingly consuming it. Her name has been cleared and she has been deemed eligible to resume her career (via Sky Sports).

Moore, 31, put out a long statement on X, touching upon the mental and emotional distress and the loss of respect and reputation. Cahill’s former pupil Simona Halep, too, is undergoing something similar. Extending his support to Moore, he will hope the Romanian also comes out clean after her appeal.