‘Dude’s Just a Pundit’: Nick Kyrgios Trolled for Irony in Latest ‘Locker Room’ Comment on Jannik Sinner

Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning a point against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It seems Nick Kyrgios isn’t in the mood to let go of the fact that Jannik Sinner has not been suspended after testing positive for a banned substance in two different tests. The Australian has been targeting the World No.1 ever since the news broke out and has now come up with yet another statement while commentating at the US Open on Monday.

In a recent statement, Kyrgios claimed that he would not be hospitable to Sinner in the future. While he has also said that this is nothing personal, the Australian’s tone and choice of words make it feel otherwise. Kyrgios is maintaining his stance that it’s unfair to other players who went through the same cases but faced suspensions while they were on trial.

During his commentary in the Ben Shelton-Dominic Thiem match, Kyrgios said:

“I’m not going to be as hospitable to him as I was before when I’m in the locker room.”

However, fans decided to call Kyrgios out for his statement. They said that he should rather focus on getting back to the game and he can only act towards Sinner in a certain way in the locker room if he will be in one.

Earlier, the first reaction of Kyrgios upon knowing about Sinner’s test was to feel enraged. He stressed that the Italian should have received a suspension, just like many other players who had ‘involuntarily’ tested positive for doping.

“Ridiculous – whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance… you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream…. Yeah nice,” tweeted the Australian.

Kyrgios is quite famous for stating his opinions on social media about various happenings in the tennis world. However, most of the times, fans are not on the same page as him because of his scarce achievements in the sport. He has only won 7 ATP titles so far, without any Grand Slam victory.

To top it all, he has been inactive ever since his last match in June 2023 and only returned to take part in a US Open Fan Week event this year. The Australian has kept himself busy with the new role of commentator with media houses. Hence, fans believe that he should first focus on building up his sporting talent and returning to action before passing comments on other players.