“Novak Djokovic’s Record Against Monfils Can Almost Legally Drink”: Andy Roddick Amazed by Serbian

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, recognizes he crowd after defeating Gael Monfils, of France, in the third-round match of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

Novak Djokovic’s win against Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Masters has made it 19-0 in head-to-head for the Serbian. This is one of the most extraordinary unbeaten streaks in tennis history. Talking about this record, Andy Roddick, the former world number one, has joked saying Djokovic’s record against Monfils can almost legally drink.

Advertisement

Djokovic first played against Monfils in 2005 US Open winning 7-5, 4-6, 7-6, 0-6, 7-5 in an incredible match in the 1st round. That was the first of 19 consecutive wins that Djokovic has had against the Frenchman. The latest installation of this one-sided rivalry was at Cincinnati Open when the world number 2 eased past Monfils 6-3,6-2.

Andy Roddick impressed with Novak Djokovic

Going into the game, Djokovic was heavy favorite to extend his winning streak against Monfils. The Frenchman, currently ranked 211 in the world, was coming back from a long injury lay-off and trying to get back to his best form. Novak Djokovic was clinical throughout the match and made a safe passage to the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Andy Roddick described the Djokovic’s 19-0 record as ‘incredible’ and joked that the Serbs record against Monfils can almost legally drink in most countries.

“Novak Djokovic’s record against Monfils can almost legally drink n this country. Jokes aside, Novak was clinical tonight from start to finish and Monfils had no chance. Novak stuck the ball beautifully and made it look so easy.”

Roddick further added that he is impressed by Djokovic’s ability to stop and start his season again after a break and said the 23 times Grand Slam champion makes it look easier than it is.

“I’m amazed how Novak can stop and start his season, we have seen him do it for the last 4-5 seasons. He just instantly picks up from where he left off. He makes it look way easier than it actually is.”

Djokovic would be pleased with his record against Monfils, but the focus will be on the next round at the Cincinnati Open, with one eye on the US Open.

Advertisement

Monfils honored by Goat Djokovic

Gael Monfils has failed to beat Novak Djokovic in 19 attempts spread across 18 years, but the Frenchman has admitted that he has no shame in losing to the ‘GOAT’. Shortly after their latest matchup in Cincinnati, Monfils put up a tweet of a shirt he got signed from Djokovic. The Serb cheekily wrote ‘Sorry, not sorry’ along with his signature for his old friend, reminding him of his incredible 19-0 record in head-to-heads.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Gael_Monfils/status/1692402202634019114?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils share immense respect for each other and have been good friends for the better part of last two decades. Both the players are full of praise for each other and Djokovic mentioned before the game that it was good to have the Frenchman back in the locker room and playing at a high level. The Serb further revealed how he struggled against Monfils’ physicality at the start of his career.

“We’ve been playing each other in different parts of the world, also in juniors. Early on, I struggled with him physically. We haven’t played for quite a few years. It’s great to see him back playing at a high level.”

Djokovic would be happy to enter the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open, but faces the home favorite Taylor Fritz next. The Serb would be hoping to add another trophy to his illustrious cabinet with another championship win in the USA.