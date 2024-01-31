Nick Kyrgios Trolled for ‘Missing’ Volatile 2022 Match Against Rafael Nadal Which He Lost and Nearly Hit a Ball Boy With His Racket

Mar 17, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Rafael Nadal (ESP) celebrates after winning a point in his quarterfinal match as he defeated Nick Kyrgios (AUS) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports and Mar 17, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) hits a shot in his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios has been missing from the ATP Tour for more than a year, however, he is still making the headlines. The Aussie star has been struggling with injuries but turned into a commentator for the Australian Open 2024. The 28-year-old is also constantly active on social media, giving his fans something to talk about.

Advertisement

Recently, Nick Kyrgios added a point from his match against Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells from 2022 to his Instagram story. The Aussie star captioned it as “Miss this tbh” as he is still trying to get fit for action. Although Kyrgios won the point in his story, he ended up losing the match to the Spanish superstar.

In their quarter-final clash, Rafael Nadal defeated Nick Kyrgios in a 3-set thriller. The Spaniard won the first set in a tie-break before losing the second. However, Nadal came back to win the third set to register another victory over the Aussie. Nadal ended up winning the match 7-6 (0), 5-7, 6-4 to enter the semi-final.

Advertisement

During the match, Nick Kyrgios was seen at his animated best. The Australian star was seen throwing curse words at the umpires and at the spectators. Kyrgios even got a point penalty during the match for violent conduct. After his defeat, Kyrgios went to his bench and smashed a racquet which bounced up and almost hit the ball boy. The Aussie was booed as he made his way out of the court.

As Kyrgios claimed that he missed playing tennis, he was trolled by the fans as he ended up losing the match. Not only that, the flamboyant Aussie even displayed all his shades of frustration and unsporting behavior on court.

Nick Kyrgios eyeing for a comeback in 2024

Nick Kyrgios has been struggling with injuries for more than a year. The Australian achieved his best-ever finish as a Wimbledon finalist in 2022 and won the doubles title at the Australian Open. However, he has been fighting major injuries during the last year or so. Now, the 28-year-old is trying his hand at commentary for different media platforms while recovering from injuries.

Despite some rumors, Kyrgios has no plans on retiring anytime soon. The Australian star admitted that he is working hard to make a comeback to tennis soon. The 28-year-old has slammed rumors about his eventual retirement and said that he misses playing tennis. Kyrgios is set to return to professional action in 2024, but his comeback date is yet to be declared.