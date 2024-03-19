mobile app bar

“I Apologize So Much For Criticizing Her Smiling… She’s a Warrior”: Aryna Sabalenka Gets Support From Tennis World After Boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov’s Death As Miami Open 2024 Participation Goes in Doubt

Puranjay Dixit
Published

Who is Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend? Goes Viral After Break Point Episode on Netflix

Image Credits: Aryna Sabalenka/Instagram

In heart-breaking news for tennis fans across the world, Aryna Sabalenka was bereaved of her long-time boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov. There was an outpour of love and support for the Australian Open champion. The couple were in Miami for the upcoming Miami Open 2024 when the unfortunate news of the former ice hockey player’s passing came through.

Dating since June 2021, Sabalenka and Koltsov were not very public about their relationship. Regardless, they were one of the most loved couples on the tour, especially after a Break Point episode shed more light on them. They often shared photos that made fans gush.

Koltsov, 42, was an accomplished ice hockey player, representing Belarus in two Winter Olympics. He also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NFL for four seasons. He retired in 2016.

On Monday, March 18, Belarusian media released the ‘unconfirmed’ reports of Koltsov’s death. A few hours later, Salavat Yulaev Ufa, the ice hockey club he starred for during his playing days and was currently the assistant coach of, confirmed the saddening news. The report also said he was in Miami with Aryna Sabalenka for the WTA 1000 event but did not reveal a cause of death.

Recently, the couple had grabbed attention again for hilarious reasons. Speaking during the Indian Wells 2024 for promotional content, Sabalenka accidentally said it is not easy being away from her ‘boyfriends’. She broke into laughter before clarifying she had only one partner. This made fans online chuckle and adore her relationship. However, about only 10 days later in a cruel twist of fate, Koltsov was no more.

There has been no official communication from Sabalenka’s end so far. However, she could understandably pull out of the Miami Open 2024 to gather her feelings and mourn the tragic loss.

Fans come together to share condolences for Aryna Sabalenka

Tennis fans on social media united to offer love and condolences for Sabalenka. There were hundreds of messages across platforms of people lending their support to the World No.2 and paying tribute to Koltsov.

One tennis lover, who is not apparently a big fan of Aryna Sabalenka, kept his grudge aside for a special message for the World No.2 on X, which went as –

“I apologize so much for criticizing her smiling and jolly demeanor on court. I will never ever question that again , I really hope she can come back whenever she’s ready and be back to her jollous personality, she’s a warrior.”

View post on Reddit
View post on Reddit

Many fans touched upon the fact that Aryna Sabalenka lost her father at a similar age as well. Sergey Sabalenka, also a former ice hockey player, passed away unexpectedly in 2019, aged 43. This received a lot of attention after it was mentioned in Break Point. Fans on social media sympathised with Sabalenka for unexpectedly losing two close and important men within five years.

View post on Reddit
View post on Reddit
View post on Reddit

