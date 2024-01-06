When Was The Last Time Rafael Nadal Lost Despite Having Match Points? Jordan Thompson Joins Elite Club

Sep 5, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts to an error during the match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States on day eight of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal failed to convert three match points as his comeback run ended in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Brisbane International. There were a few coincidental similarities between this loss and the last time the Spaniard lost despite having match points. In 2019, Nick Kyrgios beat him from this position.

After defeating Jason Kubler, Nadal ran into another Australian, Jordan Thompson. He won the first set despite the local lad putting up a great fight. Thompson continued battling hard in the second set, taking it into a tiebreak. Nadal raced ahead 6-4, looking on the path to wrap it up in straight sets with multiple match points. However, he failed to win any, letting Thompson level the clash. Struggling with issues in the same troublesome thigh, the former World No.1 surrendered meekly in the decider to lose 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 3-6.

This defeat would have been a deja vu of sorts for Nadal. The last time he failed to convert match points and lost the fixture, he was again one point away from a win in a tiebreaker against an Australian. He ended up on the wrong side of a thriller against Kyrgios at the 2019 Mexico Open in Acapulco. Facing off in the second round of the ATP 500 event, first seed Nadal won the opening set convincingly.

Kyrgios, however, displayed much better form to stave off Nadal and take the second set into a tiebreak. He raced to a 5-0 lead and easily secured it to level the fixture. Another tiebreak ensued in the decider as both men fought intensely. This time, though, Nadal zoomed to a 5-3 lead, one point away from the win. But Kyrgios had other plans. He found a bit of luck, as one shot touched the net before landing out of his opponent’s reach. He saved all match points before ultimately winning the tiebreak to conclude the match 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (8-6). While he would go on to win the tournament, Kyrgios soured his victory by attacking Nadal verbally.

Thompson did not realise he saved match points against Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal gave a great account of himself despite serious injury issues keeping him out for a year. The issues were so severe that the 22-time Grand Slam champion admitted there was point where he was unsure of returning to tennis. However, with wins over Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler, he showed glimpses of his old self. Even in his defeat against Jordan Thompson, he played some good tennis.

Nadal was one point away from making it to the semifinals of the Brisbane International. However, Thompson was relentless and did not give up. He was so engrossed, he claimed to have forgotten that he saved match points (via Fox Sports). He was thrilled to register a win over the Spaniard and make it to his first semi-final on hard court.

“I completely forgot I saved match points. To beat Rafa in Brisbane in a quarter-final, and I think it is now my first semi-final on a hard court, I couldn’t be happier.”

While Thompson will prepare to face Grigor Dimitrov in the semis, a cloud has been cast over Nadal’s future. He required medical attention in the quarter-final to the same part of his hip and legs that kept him out in 2023. Nadal confessed he is not sure anymore of taking part in the 2024 Australian Open.