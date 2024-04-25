“Novak Thorkovic!”: Serbian Superstar Impresses Fans After Channelizing Inner Poet and Marvel Hero in Hilarious Video

Novak Djokovic may not be participating in the ongoing Madrid Open 2024, but he is enjoying his break in Spain. In a recent video, Djokovic was seen holding an umbrella in his left hand, a tennis racket in his right hand, and hitting the ball on a clay court. To make it more interesting, he added the famous song ‘It’s raining men’ by ‘The Weather Girls’ to the video.

In no time, the video went viral with comments and likes pouring from every corner. His super-impressed fans are even comparing him to the famous Marvel character, ‘Thor’. Djokovic also showed his poetic side by managing to rhyme Spain throughout his post.

Novak Djokovic wrote on X, “Back from Spain. Time to train. In the rain. No pain, no gain.”

In the beautifully edited video, sparks were flying off Djokovic’s eyes and his racket. These were sparks of thunder, which is often associated with the Norse God, Thor. Thor wields his hammer to his will, which also lets out lightning sparks, as seen in those MCU films.

Novak Djokovic is a huge fan of Marvel movies. He has displayed his love for comic book characters, especially Thor, time and again in the past. Recently, Djokovic shared an Instagram story just ahead of the Indian Wells 2024 tournament, where his racket comes flying into his hand. It was a reference to Thor’s aforementioned ability to wield the hammer to his will, which often comes flying into his hand.

Clearly, Djokovic is crazy about the character, and so are his fans. Several comments that draw comparisons to Thor and ‘Odinson’ and ‘God of Thunder’ galore in the comments.

“Novak Thorkovic,” wrote a fan online.

Why is Novak Djokovic still in Spain?

Novak Djokovic was recently in Madrid, Spain to receive the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award and won it for the 5th time in his career. He was even there a day or two before the award ceremony, watching the El Classico at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. NFL legend Tom Brady and Godfather 3 actor Andy Garcia accompanied him during the match.

While Djokovic drew criticism on social media, he remains unperturbed. The Serb loves travelling to and vacationing in Spain as he also has a house in Marbella. So the plan seems to be for him to enjoy himself like he did in Miami recently until he starts training soon for the Italian Open 2024.