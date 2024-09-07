“Only Chuck Norris Can Do This”: ESPN Trolled for Jessica Pegula Blunder on Live Television

Jessica Pegula has been on fire this hard court season, stepping up her game and showing the world that she’s here to dominate. She’s come out swinging at the US Open, looking more confident than ever. But during the pre-match broadcast for her semi-final against Karolina Muchova, ESPN made an interesting blunder that had many doing a double take—and laughing.

As Pegula’s interview aired, a graphic popped up claiming she had won 14 of her last 13 matches.

Fans were quick to jump on the mix-up, flooding social media with jokes. From Chuck Norris-level comparisons to Novak Djokovic’s impossible feats, the comment section was on fire.

ESPN’s goofup on Jessica Pegula is not set to die down anytime soon! pic.twitter.com/DRIDhhYqV4 — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) September 7, 2024

Pegula’s ESPN joke has made many remember Chuck Norris! pic.twitter.com/0yrNe11OOr — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) September 7, 2024

The jokes kept coming and the broadcasters couldn’t catch a break for their hilarious mistake. But rest assured, in the US Open 2024 final, if ESPN had to come out with such a stat, it would be 14 wins in the last 15 matches for Pegula.

Pegula’s loss to Sabalenka sets up spicy final

Despite the mix-up, Pegula’s stats have been undeniably impressive. Her only real slip-up this season came against Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati, where she lost a hard-fought battle.

But don’t count her out—Pegula has already said she’s gunning for revenge against Sabalenka in the final. Fans and players alike are ready for a showdown between these two hardcourt powerhouses.

We all know the rivalry is heating up, and Pegula is laser-focused on getting that win she missed out on in Cincinnati. The US Open 2024 final is shaping up to be an absolute thriller.

As Pegula gears up for her final match, fans can’t wait to see how she’ll respond to the challenge Sabalenka brings. The match will begin at an estimated time of 4 PM ET at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, with the broadcast to be on Hulu, FuboTV and ESPN+.