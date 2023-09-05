Oscar Winning Actor Who Portrayed Serena Williams Father Ecstatic With Ben Shelton & Coco Gauff

Sept 3, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA after beating Tommy Paul of the USA on day seven of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Hollywood superstar Will Smith congratulated American players Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton for their respective victories at the 2023 US Open. The actor is no stranger to tennis, having won the Oscar for Best Actor (Male) for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.

Gauff and Shelton won their Round of 16 matches to advance to the quarter-finals. They are now touted as the best American hopes for the US Open title; more so Gauff than Shelton for now. Fans have been backing the duo, with support from all corners.

Will Smith congratulates Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton on Instagram

Will Smith played Richard Williams, the titular character, in King Richard. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance. The 2021 movie was based on the Williams sisters’ upbringing to become tennis legends. He shares an amicable relationship with Serena and Venus, who served as executive producers on the project. The Men in Black actor trained extensively for his role, familiarizing himself with the game.

Smith has maintained his interest in tennis, as seen from his congratulatory message for two of American tennis’ youngest hopes. He uploaded a story on Instagram applauding Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton after their convincing wins on Sunday. Smith tagged the players and expressed his admiration at seeing the newer generation of American players rising up

“Love seein’ the next generation get it done!”

Gauff got the best of Caroline Wozniacki while Shelton defeated compatriot Tommy Paul in an upset win. The duo are local favorites to go all the way but face contrasting paths to the title.

What lies next for the American youngsters at 2023 US Open

Gauff halted Wozniacki’s comeback trail and will meet #20 seed Jelena Ostapenko in the quarter-finals. The teenager’s path to the final got a lot easier when Ostapenko beat defending champion Iga Swiatek in their Round of 16 clash. The World No.1 was tipped to be Gauff’s quarters’ opponent and has been a banana peel for her, leading 7-1 head-to-head. Gauff will be relieved to see Swiatek exit the tournament.

If she defeats Ostapenko, she will face either surprise name Sorana Cirstea or Karolina Muchova, who she beat in the Cincinnati Open final. Either way, Gauff has a favorable route to the final where she may face a stern test. However, she has a great chance to build momentum and enter the final with high confidence. She will be gunning for her first-ever Grand Slam title.

Shelton, though, has a much tougher route to the championship. The unseeded American upset one compatriot and will face another, Frances Tiafoe, in the quarter-final. If Shelton does upset another fellow American, he will be up against either 23-time Majors winner Novak Djokovic or yet another compatriot, Taylor Fritz. If he manages to make it through that test, he will likely face a massive challenge in the final. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev are fighting for a spot in the final from the other end of the draw.

Shelton’s dream run may end soon, but he has surely endeared himself to the fans. Aged only 20, he has given local fans hope for the future. The American audience, however, will have higher expectations from World No.6 Gauff. She too, will not want to settle for anything less than the US Open title.