Patrick Kypson vs Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Delray Beach Open Round 1 Match

Patrick Kypson vs Miomir Kecmanovic is one of the standout matches in the first round of the Delray Beach Open 2024. The duo are set to collide for the first time ever in their careers. There is a large crowd expected to flock in for the match, as both the players are in fine form.

Miomir Kecmanovic has had a mixed start to the season. The Serbian had disappointing starts at the Hong Kong and Adelaide tournaments. However, Kecmanovic had a great run at the Australian Open. The 24-year-old made it to the fourth round in Melbourne, including a big win against Tommy Paul, in five sets.

On the other hand, Patrick Kypson is coming to the Delray Beach Open in fine form. The American was knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open but has since won the title in Cleveland. Kypson defeated the top seed James Duckworth on his way to the title. Now, the American will look to make a mark in the Patrick Kypson vs Miomir Kecmanovic clash.

Although Kypson is in fine form, Kecmanovic will start as the favorite. The Serbian is ranked number 40 in the world, compared to Kypson’s ranked of 158. Kecmanovic will be keen to get another win under his belt to kick start his Delray Beach Open in positive way. The SportsRush predicts Miomir Kecmanovic to win the match in straight sets. The Pokerstars has set the odds for Kecmanovic to win at 1.22, compared to 3.50 for Kypson.

The live streaming of the Patrick Kypson vs Miomir Kecmanovic will be on Challenger TV, for the viewers in US. The match is set to be played at 8.00 pm local time, and the weather is expected to be sunny with temperature set to be around 26 degrees celsius.