Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Delray Beach Open 2024 Final

The Delray Beach Open 2024 has finally reached its final stage and its Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul, the ideal all-American clash. While Fritz, the 2023 champion would like to defend his title, Paul is on the hunt to win his maiden title. However, The SportsRush predicts Taylor Fritz to win the match and defend his title in Florida.

The Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul match will take place on the hard court of the Delray Beach Tennis Center at 3:00 pm local time in Florida. Fritz is down to World No.10 in the rankings as Alex de Minaur clinched the No.9 ranking ahead of him after defeating Grigor Dimitrov and Andrey Rublev back-to-back at the Rotterdam Open 2024. While Tommy Paul is ranked 14th in the ATP rankings, ahead of the likes of Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.

The semifinals of the Delray Beach Open was also an all-American clash. Paul defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets to win the match. Whereas, Fritz defeated Marcos Giron, who recently emerged as a new American sensation, 7-6 (10-8), 6-2 to reach the finals. Now, it’s Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul for the eighth time in their career.

What is the Fritz vs Paul head-to-head?

The Fritz vs Paul head-to-head stands at 4-3, with Paul taking the lead. Despite predictions picking Taylor Fritz as the winner, Tommy Paul leads in this aspect. They have been playing each other for nearly 10 years now.

The first Fritz vs Paul match was at the 2015 Spain F13, where Tommy Paul won 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Next time, two years later at the Winnetka Challenger, Paul won again 7-6 (9-7), 7-5. That very same year, they met again at the Champaign Challenger, where Fritz won his first encounter by 6-1, 3-0.

Fritz got a walkover after Paul retired hurt. Four years later at the St. Petersburg Open, Fritz defeated Paul 7-6 (7-3), 6-4. At the 2021 Stockholm Open, Paul won his 3rd match against Fritz by 6-4, 6-4, before Fritz won their next encounter at the 2022 Miami Open by 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. The head-to-head was 3-3 when Paul beat Fritz at the Mexico Open in Acapulco. The score was 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-2) to take the lead.

What are the Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul odds?

As per Pokerstars, the Fritz vs Paul odds are in favor of Taylor Fritz at 1.57 vis-a-vis 2.25 for Tommy Paul.

What is the Delray Beach weather forecast for Monday?

The Delray Beach weather on Monday remains moderate. The temperature is around 20 degrees Celsius and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The humidity is 75% and no precipitation indicating zero chance of rainfall.

Where to watch Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul live?

The Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul match can be watched live online on TennisTV. The Tennis Channel will stream it for the American viewers. The British people can catch it live on Sky Sports.

What is Tommy Paul ranked in tennis?

The Tommy Paul ranking in tennis is 14th in men’s singles.