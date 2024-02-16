Delray Beach Open 2024: How Much Are The Ticket Prices for the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final And Where to Purchase From?

The Delray Beach Open 2024 has been a grand success so far. The tournament in Florida have attracted big crowds as the American stars have shone on the big stage. Five out of the eight quarterfinalists are from America, which has got the crowds even more engaged.

Now, as the tournament enters the business end, the crowds are flocking in to buy the tickets for the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals. The ticket prizes are kept at a rate which could be affordable for everyone. The prize ranges start from around $70 and go upto $350. However, the tickets for the finals are more expensive.

TOURNAMENT STAGE CHEAPEST TICKET COSTLIEST TICKET QUARTERFINALS $77 $335 SEMI-FINALS $82 $775 FINALS $120 $1897

Tennis fans can buy the tickets for the Delray Beach Open on the official website and Ticketmaster. With a chance of a potential all-American final, the Delray Beach Open tickets are sure to be in demand. American top three players, Taylor fritz, Francis Tiafoe and Tommy Paul are all still in content for the title in Florida.

The American trio dominate the Delray Beach Open 2024 quarterfinal line-up

The Delray Beach Open 2024 has reached the quarterfinals stage. The American hope is still well and truly alive with Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul still in the competition. Taylor Fritz is set to face Rinky Hijikata in the last eight, while Francis Tiafoe is set to face Flavio Cobolli. Meanwhile, Tommy Paul will face off against Australian hotshot, Jordan Thompson. In the final quarter-final match, American duo of Marcos Giron and Patrick Kypson are set to clash.

In the semifinals, their is a potential for four American being in the final four of the tournament. Taylor Fritz could face Marcos Giron in the semi-final with Tiafoe and Paul potentially meeting in semi-final too. With the star American players dominating the Delray Beach Open 2024, the tickets are likely to be sold out for the final three days.