Novak Djokovic Fan Calls Roger Federer ‘Most Pampered Player Ever in Tennis’ After Nick Kyrgios Statements, Tweet Gets Netizens Buzzing

Sep 10, 2011; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic (SRB) during his match against Roger Federer (SUI) on day thirteen of the 2011 US Open at Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

In a highly publicised interview with Piers Morgan, Nick Kyrgios claimed having a massive entourage helped Roger Federer be refined and gentlemanly. A popular Novak Djokovic fan page took this as an opportunity to slam the Swiss icon for allegedly being pampered and protected. This has certainly created a huge storm on X.

Media personality Morgan accused Kyrgios of not being classy like Federer. The Brit mentioned the time when the Australian ate sushi during a press conference, saying Federer would never do that. Kyrgios defended himself and called the comparison unfair. He said the 20-time Majors winner had a big staff that did everything for him. Meanwhile, he had only three people, namely his girlfriend, his best friend/agent, and his physio. He said he did most things on his own.

“He also has nine people in his team to make sure that he has food ready – I only had three. I had my girlfriend, my best friend/agent, and my physio. “I don’t have the luxury of having 13 people to tie my shoelaces like Roger Federer or make sure I have a white vest to walk on court with. I have to do these things mostly on my own. To compare Nick Kyrgios to Roger Federer is ridiculous.”

Pavvy G, aka @pavyg on X (formerly Twitter), pointed out Kyrgios talking about the ‘luxury’ Federer could afford because he had a team of people following him. The Djokovic fan account, boasting over 18,000 followers, criticised the former World No.1. He said Federer was the most pampered player in the history of tennis and promoted falsely as being bigger than tennis.

Fans react to Novak Djokovic fan putting Roger Federer down

Words like classy, elegant, and suave have always been associated with Roger Federer. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has only recently found widespread love. For the longest time, he was seen as less likeable and less loved than the Swiss icon. The perception, however, changed after the Serb kept breaking records and also exhibiting his kind side.

Fans, however, do not let go of chances to make this into a debate. Kyrgios’ words and the aforementioned tweet invited opinions of all kinds. Many echoed the Djokovic fan’s sentiments. They labelled Federer’s gentleman image fake and a creation of a PR team.

One fan said Federer’s image is the result of media creating a good vs. bad narrative.

A few fans jumped to defend the 20-time Grand Slam winner. They said he deserved the pampering and PR for his legendary career. Another user slammed Kyrgios, calling him spoiled.

