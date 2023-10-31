“Potential To Be a Grand Slam Winner”: Novak Djokovic Names Surprise Youngster, Not Sinner, for Majors

Sep 12, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to the crowd during the trophy presentation ceremony after his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

After a hiatus, Novak Djokovic is set to return to the court. Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Paris Masters, he named a certain youngster who he thinks could potentially win a Grand Slam in the time ahead. Among the ‘next-gen’ players yet to win a Majors title, Jannik Sinner is heavily tipped to be a future Grand Slam winner.

Djokovic’s pick, however, was Holger Rune. He revealed his history with Rune and sounded sure the 20-year-old would lift a Grand Slam in the coming years. The Serb also discussed the youngster onboarding Boris Becker, who had previously worked with him, as a coach.

Holger Rune ‘no doubt’ a potential Grand Slam winner, says Djokovic

Last playing the Davis Cup group stage in mid-September, Novak Djokovic returns to action at the Paris Masters. Holger Rune is the defending champion, winning the title under the tutelage of Patrick Mouratoglou. He, though, split up with the Frenchman after a shocking first-round exit at the 2023 US Open. A few weeks later, he announced the arrival of Boris Becker as his new coach.

In a press conference before the tournament, Djokovic spoke about Rune’s future and his decision to work with Becker (via Tennis365). He revealed that he has known Rune for some time, having previously trained together in Monte Carlo. He appreciated the Dane’s game and believed he was a potential Grand Slam champion.

“You know, I have known Holger for quite a few years. We trained when he was younger than he is now in Monte-Carlo, and I really like his game. I think he’s got huge potential, potential to be a Grand Slam winner, no doubt.”

The World No.1 said despite Rune’s recent inconsistencies, Becker will improve his results, adding he is glad this partnership happened.

“So I’m sure that Boris will be able to help improve his game overall. I’m really glad that they came together.”

Djokovic said Rune’s tie-up with Becker is a ‘good decision’, and it is already proving to be so. After a handful of poor tournaments, he reached the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors Basel. This was his first event under the German.

Novak Djokovic says seeing Boris Becker in the opposition box will not be nice

Djokovic also showered praise on Becker, waxing lyrical about his mental strength, confidence, and composure. The duo have previously worked together, and the Serb called the six-time Grand Slam winner a ‘dear friend’. He said Becker has suffered a lot in the recent past and it felt good to see him back as a coach.

“Boris is a dear friend, someone who has been through a lot in the last several years of his life. I’m really glad to see him back on the tour as a coach.”

The 24-time Grand Slam champion said seeing Becker in the opposition box when facing Rune will not be a pleasant experience. He, however, believed that it would not affect the cordial relationship he has with the legend and his family.

“It’s probably not going to be that nice and comfortable for me seeing him, if I face Holger, seeing him in the opposite box, because that hasn’t happened yet. If it does, obviously that’s not a great feeling. But at the same time, I have maintained a friendly relationship with Boris and he knows I really love him a lot and his family.”

Djokovic and Rune could potentially face each other as the latter embarks on a title defense in Paris. They could also meet in the ATP finals if Rune makes the cut, given Djokovic has already qualified.