“Pretty Tough for Rafa”: Former Roger Federer Coach Cautions Rafael Nadal From Making Comeback at Australian Open

Jan 18, 2023; Melbourne, VICTORIA, Australia; Rafael Nadal after his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald on day three of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Higueras has commented about Rafael Nadal’s chances at the Australian Open. The Spaniard has been trying to make a comeback from a long-term injury and a return to tennis at the Australian Open 2024 looks likely. Higueras, the former coach of Roger Federer and Pete Sampras, has advised Rafael Nadal to be careful in his comeback and do something before playing at the Australian Open.

Nadal’s return on tour has been a major topic of discussion in recent week. The Australian Open director Craig Tiley confirmed the Spaniard’s inclusion in the AO 2024, only for Nadal to admit he is trying his best, but he did not confirm it.

Rafael Nadal will find it tough at the Australian Open 2024 according to Higueras

Rafael Nadal has been out injured since a long time. The Spaniard has been sidelined due to a foot injury, which meant he missed the most of the 2023 season. Now, coming back to full fitness, the 37 year-old will be determined to comeback stronger and try to win major titles again.

However, according to Tennis365 , Higueras, the Spaniard will find it difficult to make his mark instantly. The former world number 6 admitted that Nadal’s return from injury could backfire if the Spaniard is not at his 100%. The former Spanish player has suggested Nadal to play a couple of tournaments first to see how his body feels, before playing the Australian Open.

Higueras, a former tennis player himself, knows how tough it can be for a player at a ripe age to comeback from an year long injury lay-off. The Spaniard wants to see the 22 time Grand Slam champion reach full fitness first before rushing into things.

“I think it’s pretty tough for Rafa just to start at the Australian Open as the first tournament, after not playing for a year. So hopefully he can get a couple of lower-level tournaments that gives him a chance, given his body, to start getting those good feelings about being out there and playing at that level. If his body is good, that’s the main thing, and if there are some reservations, then I will definitely be more careful.”

Nadal looks set to return to tennis action in 2024 and has also hinted that this could be his last year on tour. If that is the case, the Spaniard will look to make it a big year with a successful Australian Open at the heart of his ambition.

Nadal involved in Australian Open chaos

Rafael Nadal was a part of a chaotic Australian Open announcement. The director of Australian Open, Craig Tiley, known for his controversial announcement, declared that Nadal will play at the Australian Open 2024. The Spaniard’s PR tram tried hard to take down this announcement before Nadal himself uploaded a video on social media saying he is trying his best.

With his confirmation still not confirmed, the Spaniard’s Australian Open participation is still a topic of discussion. However, the 37 year-old would be eager to make a comeback to tennis and get back to challenging for major trophies.