Rafael Nadal and Rusty? Spaniard Stuns Commentators and Fans by Winning First Set 7-5 Despite Dominic Thiem Denying Him 3 Set Points

Many expected Rafael Nadal to perhaps not be as smooth with this shots and athleticism on his much-awaited comeback to tennis. And to an extent, that was understandable since he returned after a big layoff. However, commentators on live television as well as fans on social media had to eat their words as Rafael Nadal won the first set in his match against 2020 US Open champion, Dominic Thiem. Much to the delight of the Brisbane crowd, Nadal made their monies worth in a thrilling first set.

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem were going at each other from the word go, with both the players managing to hold their service games. Commentators agreed that the quality of play from both the players was high, especially of Nadal’s. They c0nfessed that they felt Nadal could have been rusty and unforced errors by him was on the cards. However, Nadal had strong responses to nearly everything what Thiem threw at him.

What was impressive about Rafael Nadal was his serves and getting a lot of the first ones right, with no double faults to top it all. With Dominic Thiem having predominantly a baseline game and a dangerous backhand, Nadal seemed to be aware where to target him and when. When it came to picking up Thiem’s drops, Nadal only missed out on one in the first set.

Dominic Thiem did show some grit by saving 3 set points against Rafael Nadal, while being on serve at 5-6. However, Nadal held his nerves as Thiem’s forehand went wide on the 4th spot, giving the 22-time Grand Slam the first set 7-5. Rafael Nadal was looking dangerous with his forehands and serves. He let out his typical ‘Vamos’ warcry for the first time in the match after showing some good reflexes and hand skills in putting away a tough shot from Thiem on the baseline with a backhand volley.

Rafael Nadal broke Dominic Thiem early in the second set

Nadal began the second set in style, breaking Dominic Thiem’s serve early to race to a 2-0 lead. It seemed as if Thiem was affected by a few double faults and unforced errors he made in the big moments in the first set. At the time of writing this report, Rafael Nadal was on serve, leading 30-0 on his serve after 1 hour and 10 minutes of play.