“Since Roger Federer Was Here in 2014”: Brisbane Flips Out as Rafael Nadal Makes First Appearance Since 2017

Rafael Nadal is all set to take on a qualifier in his first match of his comeback on the ATP Tour on Sunday. Nadal entered the draw of the Brisbane International 2024 competition as a wildcard and landed in Australia earlier this week. Australian tennis fans came out in huge numbers to see their favorite tennis star and Nadal’s participation has been likened to Roger Federer’s in the same tournament back in 2014.

Rafael Nadal recently hosted a meet and greet session with his fans in Brisbane. The Spaniard attracted huge interest as fans flooded in in huge numbers. The frenzy was so much that security had to take control of the situation, trying to keep fans behind the safety bars. Nadal has visited Brisbane in the past but this was the Spaniard’s first visit since 2017.

According to multiple Australian media reports, this is the first time the Brisbane International tournament has seen such great response, with Nadal’s fandom and hype matching that of Federer’s. The Swiss maestro was another crowd favorite wherever he went. Federer was considered the most popular tennis player on the planet, but it seems Nadal has taken over that privilege as his big rival retired in 2022.

Many Nadal fans gathered around to see the 22-time Grand Slam champion. There were some people crying while watching their hero on the stage. The Spaniard later greeted some of the fans and signed autographs with them. The 37-year-old even signed some autographs for his fans as he made his way out from the event.

Rafael Nadal to participate in the doubles tournament at Brisbane too

Along with competing in the singles, Rafael Nadal is set to participate in the Brisbane doubles as well. The Spaniard has received a wildcard to play in the doubles tournament as well. The Spaniard’s doubles partner in the competition will be none other than Marc Lopez, with whom Rafael Nadal won the gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics. This will also be a great opportunity for the duo to play together if they decide to participate as doubles partners in the 2024 edition in Paris as well.

In his singles draw, Rafael Nadal could face tough tests. The Spaniard can be drawn against top players who have registered for the Brisbane International. Nadal can cross paths with Ben Shelton, Grigor Dimitrov and Sebastian Korda. Also, there is a possibility that the Spaniard could either face old rival Andy Murray or young star Holger Rune.