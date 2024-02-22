Alexander Bublik vs Alexei Popyrin Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of Doha Open 2024 Match

The quarterfinals of the Qatar Open are set, with Alexander Bublik vs Alexei Popyrin being the headline encounter. This will be the third meeting between the duo with Popyrin leading the head-to-head 2-0. The weather in Doha, Qatar is expected to be around 23 Degrees Celsius with clear skies, which will work in favor of both the players.

Alexander Bublik is unpredictable and has been in fine form lately, however, Popyrin is no pushover and with history on his side, would fancy his chances against the Kazakh star. The SportsRush predicts Alexei Popyrin to win in three sets.

What are the Popyrin vs Bublik odds?

According to Pokerstars, Bublik will start as the favorite in his quarter-final match against Popyrin. Alexei Popyrin has his odds set at a high, 2.25 compared to Alexander Bublik’s 1.57.

Where to watch Popyrin vs Bublik live?

The live streaming of the Alexander Bublik vs Alexei Popyrin match will be available all over the world on Challenger TV. However, for the viewers in the United States, the match will be streamed live on Tennis Channel at 6.30 AM ET.

What is the Popyrin vs Bublik head to head?

Alexei Popyrin has faced Alexander Bublik twice in his career so far, with the Australian winning on both the occasions. The duo first met in Astana in 2018, where Popyrin won in three sets. Later, in 2021, Popyrin and Bublik faced off in the final in Singapore, where Popyrin won in three sets. Popyrin leads the head-to-head against Bublik by 2-0.

What is the current Alexei Popyrin ranking?

Alexei Popyrin is ranked number 46th in the world, with his career high ranking being No.39. On the other hand, Alexander Bublik is ranked No.21 in the world, which is his career high.

What is the Alexander Bublik net worth?

According to multiple media reports, the Alexander Bublik net worth is an estimated $4 million USD. The Kazakh star is one of the most controversial faces in tennis but has managed to perform when needed. Bublik has made $6,150,532 in career prize money.